Seoul opens 212 free water play areas to combat summer heat

The Seoul Metropolitan Government opened 212 free aquatic cooling facilities in parks and green spaces across the capital Friday to help residents beat increasingly prolonged summer heat waves.

The seasonal rollout features 142 splash pads and 70 dedicated water playgrounds that will remain operational through August.

To guide families looking for urban retreats, the city’s Parks and Landscape Bureau highlighted 10 premier destinations categorized by their distinct setups.

For standard splash pads, the city recommended Seoul Forest, which is currently hosting the 2026 Seoul International Garden Exposition. Other top spots include Seoul Plaza directly in front of City Hall, World Cup Park in Mapo District, featuring a nearby adventure playground and the sandy "Nanji Beach," and Buramsan Healing Park in Nowon District, which is popular for its large live butterfly conservatory.

For more extensive water playgrounds equipped with interactive structures, officials highlighted the Seoul Botanic Park, where a colorful water park operates with a maximum depth of 25 centimeters and requires water shoes. They also recommended Odong Neighborhood Park, located next to the Odong Forest Library, and Hyeonchung Neighborhood Park, which requires swimsuits and caps but permits barefoot entry.

The city also designated three hybrid facilities that blend splash pads with larger play installations. These include Jungnang Camping Forest, which features a tipping water bucket, Boramae Park, housed on the former Air Force Academy grounds and famous for its aircraft displays, and North Seoul Dream Forest, which boasts a shallow "mirror pond" alongside its dynamic play zones.

To maintain hygiene standards, municipal authorities will conduct water quality testing twice a month to monitor pH levels, turbidity and E. coli counts. If any facility fails to meet safe thresholds, operations will be suspended immediately for deep cleaning and full water replacement. Additionally, dedicated lifeguards will be stationed at all primary water playgrounds during standard operating hours.

"We will strictly manage our park water facilities through rigorous water quality controls and safety inspections," said Kim Young-hwan, head of Seoul's Parks and Landscape Bureau. Given that precise operating calendars and daily schedules vary by park, officials advise checking details on the Smart Seoul Map online platform before visiting.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.