Uzbekistan: A destination for every season

For many travelers, Uzbekistan begins with the legendary Silk Road cities of Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva. Yet those who venture deeper soon discover a country that offers far more than magnificent architecture and ancient history. Uzbekistan is a destination of contrasts and experiences — where ancient cultural heritage meets modern tourism, where snowy mountains stand not far from desert landscapes and where centuries-old traditions continue to live alongside a rapidly developing travel industry.

Tourism has become one of Uzbekistan’s fastest-growing economic sectors. In 2025, the country welcomed 11.7 million international visitors, while tourism service exports reached $4.8 billion. Under the Tourism Development Strategy until 2030, Uzbekistan aims to attract 20 million international visitors annually, increase tourism’s share in GDP to 7 percent and raise tourism service exports to $6 billion.

Stretching from the snow-capped peaks of the Tian Shan Mountains to the endless horizons of the Kyzylkum Desert, Uzbekistan offers remarkable geographical diversity within a relatively compact area. This variety allows travelers to experience completely different landscapes and activities in a single journey, making the country one of Central Asia's most versatile travel destinations.

In the winter, travelers can enjoy skiing and snowboarding at modern mountain resorts such as Amirsoy, located in the Tashkent region. Surrounded by the Western Tien Shan Mountains, the area offers modern infrastructure and breathtaking scenery, making winter tourism increasingly popular among tourists.

During spring and summer, the mountains become popular destinations for hiking, horse riding and outdoor adventures. Chimgan, Beldersay and Zaamin National Park attract nature enthusiasts seeking fresh air, breathtaking landscapes and peaceful escapes.

Water-based recreation is also becoming increasingly popular. The Charvak Reservoir, often called the "Pearl of the Mountains," offers a variety of activities, including boating, swimming and family vacations. Meanwhile, Lake Aydarkul provides a completely different experience, where travelers can stay in traditional yurts, explore desert landscapes and observe spectacular star-filled skies.

The Kyzylkum Desert reveals another side of the country. Camel rides, desert camps and a glimpse into nomadic traditions allow travelers to experience the timeless atmosphere of Central Asia.

In western Uzbekistan, Karakalpakstan offers some of the region’s most distinctive destinations. The ancient fortresses scattered across the desert landscapes and the spectacular scenery surrounding the Aral Sea create unforgettable experiences for those seeking hidden destinations and authentic adventures.

Large-scale reforms launched by the government have included visa liberalization, digitalization of tourism services and support measures for investors and tourism businesses. Currently, citizens of 95 countries enjoy visa-free access to Uzbekistan.

High-speed rail services connect major historical cities, making travel across the country convenient and comfortable. International airports continue to expand their route networks, while hospitality facilities increasingly meet global standards.

More than 7,000 accommodation facilities operate across the country and nearly 30 international hotel brands are represented in Uzbekistan.

Beyond its well-known attractions, Uzbekistan continues to develop new tourism experiences. Eco-tourism, wellness retreats, adventure travel and ethno-tourism are becoming increasingly important parts of the country's tourism offering. New tourism centers, improved transport infrastructure and expanding accommodation options are making even remote regions more accessible than ever before.

Visitors can also experience Uzbekistan through its vibrant calendar of events, from the Sharq Taronalari International Music Festival and the Stihia Festival, to the Silk and Spices Festival in Bukhara, the Namangan International Flower Festival and the Boysun Bahori Folklore Festival, each showcasing a different aspect of the country's cultural heritage. These events form part of Uzbekistan’s broader strategy to diversify tourism products and encourage visitors to travel throughout the year rather than during a single season.

For travelers from Korea, Uzbekistan offers an opportunity to discover a destination that combines outdoor adventure with rich cultural experiences. Historical ties between the two countries, growing tourism cooperation and expanding connectivity continue to strengthen interest in Uzbekistan among Korean travelers seeking authentic, safe and distinctive destinations.

Today, travelers are increasingly looking for destinations that offer more than sightseeing. Uzbekistan meets this demand by combining spectacular natural landscapes, rich cultural traditions and warm hospitality throughout the year. Whether exploring mountain scenery, relaxing by peaceful lakes, crossing desert landscapes or attending vibrant festivals, visitors discover a new side of the country in every season.

Guided by its Tourism Development Strategy 2030, Uzbekistan is steadily transforming into one of Central Asia’s leading year-round destinations.

Far beyond its famous Silk Road cities, the country invites travelers to experience a country of striking contrasts, unforgettable landscapes and memorable discoveries — proving that every journey reveals another side of this remarkable destination.

This article was provided by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul.