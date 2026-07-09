Malaga to Rome: Exploring life at sea

MALAGA, Spain-- Waking up early on June 30, I found myself in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea.

There was no cause for alarm. I was not stranded. I was aboard one of the world's largest cruise ships, Legend of the Seas, Royal Caribbean's newest Icon-class vessel, which took its maiden four-night voyage in June from Malaga, Spain, to the Italian port city of Civitavecchia.

I was among a group of journalists invited to a media preview of the brand-new ship.

Weighing 248,663 gross tons, Legend of the Seas spans 20 decks and features dozens of restaurants, the largest waterpark at sea and accommodations for up to 7,600 guests. Viewed from a distance, the brightly colored megaship resembled a floating island gliding across the Mediterranean.

Unlike a typical cruise, this sailing was by invitation only. Royal Caribbean welcomed tourism partners, travel industry professionals and journalists from around the world to experience the vessel.

Among the guests were British couple Jasmin and Alex Oswald, who were taking their third Royal Caribbean cruise.

"I work in the casino industry and my business has friends and partners with Royal Caribbean. That's why we're here," Alex said.

For Jasmin, cruising has become the ideal way to travel with their 10-month-old son.

"We jumped at the opportunity because there are so many activities for babies and it's very safe," she said. "You don't have to organize taxis or worry about transportation. Everything is right here, which makes traveling much easier as parents."

While the Oswalds were seasoned cruisers, I was experiencing my very first cruise.

Everything felt new — but I have always believed that unfamiliar experiences create opportunities to learn, so the novelty became part of the adventure.

Cruising is a fundamentally different kind of vacation experience. Backpacking and land-based travel often encourage visitors to push themselves physically and immerse themselves deeply in local culture. A cruise, by contrast, invites travelers to slow down, relax and enjoy the journey as much as the destinations.

Lee Jun-ho, founder and CEO of Korean travel agency VIP Cruise, said cruises are steadily gaining popularity among Korean travelers.

"There has been a shift in the way Koreans travel," he said. "Group tours used to dominate but today more people prefer traveling independently."

Cruises, he said, have emerged as a new way to explore foreign destinations.

"People love cruises. Everybody wants to try them," Lee said. "The Mediterranean and Alaska are probably the two most popular cruise destinations for Koreans. Years ago, cruises mainly attracted wealthy retirees and senior travelers. Today, passengers come from every age group."

One reason is the flexibility cruises offer.

On Legend of the Seas, food lovers can sample cuisines from around the world without leaving the ship. Those seeking a quieter pace can stroll through Central Park on Deck 8 while listening to live musicians. Families can take advantage of childcare services that allow parents to enjoy time on their own. Thrill-seekers can head to the waterpark, while Broadway-style productions and live performances are included at no extra charge.

Cruising also offers moments of mindfulness.

Every morning, I sat on my balcony overlooking the sea. The scent of saltwater mixed with the cries of seagulls reminded me how far I was from home. A cool ocean breeze brushed across my face as I watched endless waves stretching toward the horizon. It was a peaceful ritual that made the vastness of the Mediterranean feel both humbling and exhilarating.

Like many travel experiences, cruising is ultimately about choices.

Each morning began with a simple question: What should I eat?

The Pearl Café on Deck 7 offered lighter meals such as salads, sandwiches and espresso drinks. Windjammer Marketplace on Deck 15 featured an extensive American-style buffet with everything from toast and pastries to fruit and hot dishes.

More often than not, I chose Windjammer. Among its many offerings, the avocado sandwich became my favorite.

As a Korean, I grew up believing in "bapsim" — the idea that a good meal provides the energy needed to get through the day. People from older generations often say that breakfast can determine whether the day goes well or poorly, reflecting the belief that nourishing food strengthens both the body and the mind.

After breakfast, I usually returned to Central Park before making my way through the Royal Promenade to The Pearl Café. Over a cup of coffee, I watched the Mediterranean pass by through the panoramic windows as I decided how to spend the rest of the day.

During the four-night voyage, the ship docked at La Spezia, Italy, providing passengers with opportunities for shore excursions.

I joined several fellow journalists on a trip to Cinque Terre, the centuries-old collection of seaside villages along the Italian Riviera. Because of our limited time, we visited only three of the five famous villages — Monterosso, Vernazza, and Manarola.

Despite the crowds, each village offered postcard-worthy views of colorful houses perched on dramatic cliffs overlooking the sea.

Lunch at a family-run restaurant in Monterosso became one of the highlights of the excursion. Our meal included spaghetti, fresh salad, bread, lemon mousse and locally produced wine. The simplicity of the cuisine, prepared with fresh ingredients, made for an unforgettable dining experience.

The launch of Legend of the Seas also reflects Royal Caribbean's broader ambitions in the global tourism market.

During a press conference aboard the ship on July 1, Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley outlined the company's plans for continued expansion.

"We're constantly looking at opportunities for growth," Bayley said. "Europe is a very popular destination and an important market. As we continue expanding in Asia, we've operated in China for more than 10 years and have long had ships in Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney and Brisbane."

Jaison Liberty, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, previewed the company’s business expansion in the next five years. “When you think about the next five years, we’ll bring to life a new class of ship to the world brand. We will make delivery of a lot of ships for several of our brand. We will be entering the river business next year and we’re bringing to life a lot of things online,” he said during the news conference.

Royal Caribbean currently does not operate cruises from Korea.

For Korean travelers, Singapore remains the nearest departure point for Royal Caribbean itineraries.

Cruises are emerging as a new travel trend in Korea. According to travel agency Hana Tour, the number of cruise travelers increased by 40 percent last year compared with pre-pandemic levels. The company said cruises are also gaining popularity among millennials and Generation Z, who increasingly prefer independent travel over traditional group tours.

The growing popularity of cruises is expected to reshape Korea's tourism industry in the coming years.

For many travelers, a cruise is no longer simply a means of transportation between destinations. It has become the destination itself — a place where relaxation, entertainment, dining and discovery come together in a single voyage.