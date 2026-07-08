Looking to vault its maritime economy into a new era of global travel, the southeastern port city of Busan announced Wednesday the designation of the nation’s first-ever special tourism zone centered primarily around cruise travel.

The new "Busan Dong District Cruise Special Tourism Zone" marks the first time the city has established a new special tourism district since the designation of the Yongdusan-Jagalchi zone in 2008 and the Haeundae zone in 1994.

Encompassing 1.48 square kilometers, the newly minted district establishes a contiguous global tourism corridor linking the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal to Busan Station, Chinatown, Choryang Traditional Market, Choryang Ibagu-gil and the nationally registered cultural heritage site O-Choryang (a historic Japanese-style house).

The designation follows rigorous data analysis by the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute and close consultations with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to ensure all statutory requirements were met. Under the Special Tourism Zone framework, the district will immediately benefit from a wide array of administrative privileges and legal exemptions. These include direct subsidies and loans from the national Tourism Promotion and Development Fund, relaxed regulations on outdoor advertising, permission to use public open spaces for events and streamlined urban zoning procedures.

The policy shift arrives as a targeted economic intervention for Dong District, a historic district that has wrestled with population decline. By leveraging its maritime gateways and deep reservoir of early-modern history, municipal officials expect the zone designation to trigger a 5.5 percent expansion in the local economy.

City planners project that this growth, compounded by the upcoming relocation of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to the area, will revitalize the old downtown core, stimulate consumer spending and generate sustainable service-sector jobs.

The special status is also expected to accelerate the broader North Port Redevelopment project by increasing the commercial utility of landmark sites within the waterfront.

"This designation provides Busan with a powerful mechanism to attract global cruise passengers by sea, matching our established land and air hubs," said Busan Mayor Jeon Jae-soo. "It marks a critical milestone in our leap toward welcoming 6 million foreign tourists annually, cementing Busan's status as a world-class maritime tourism destination."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.