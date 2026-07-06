Busan emerges as global tourism hub, decentralizing market concentrated in Seoul

Long celebrated by domestic beachgoers but often bypassed by international travelers in favor of Seoul, the southeastern port city of Busan is rapidly transforming into a major engine of Korea’s inbound tourism boom.

According to data released Monday by the Busan Metropolitan Government, the city welcomed 1,936,572 international visitors between January and May of this year. The figures represent a staggering 40 percent increase compared to the same period of 2025, vastly outpacing the nationwide tourism growth rate of 21 percent. Local officials project that the city will comfortably breach the 2-million visitor milestone ahead of schedule, placing its annual target of four million global tourists within reach.

The boom is reflecting heavily in cash registers across the city.

Analysis of credit card transaction data compiled by the Korea Tourism Data Lab revealed that foreign tourist expenditures in Busan reached 454.4 billion won ($328 million) over the five-month stretch. The city secured the second-highest level of foreign tourism spending nationwide, trailing only Seoul, a position it has now successfully defended for three consecutive months.

The primary catalyst for this shift is a massive resurgence in travelers from mainland China. While Chinese arrivals dropped slightly nationwide in May, they surged 94 percent year-on-year in Busan during the same month. City officials attribute this to infrastructure shifts and aggressive target marketing. Notably, Busan became the first destination in Korea to implement 24-hour operations at its maritime terminals specifically to accommodate multi-day cruise liners, driving a 901 percent spike in sea-bound arrivals.

The city has also successfully diversified its arrivals beyond its traditional East Asian markets. Driven by targeted global media campaigns and promotions with online travel agencies, arrivals from the United States grew by 80 percent in May, complemented by significant jumps from European nations like France and Britain.

The long-term economic prospects appear promising.

A visitor survey conducted in June during a mega Korean wave promotional event at the Busan Eurasia Platform found that 46 percent of international respondents were repeat visitors to the city, while over 40 percent were staying for four nights or longer. Furthermore, nearly 60 percent expressed a strong desire to shop at traditional markets, highlighting that tourist capital is trickling down directly to small merchants and regional businesses.

"This is an encouraging turning point," said Na Yun-bin, the director-general of Busan's Tourism and MICE Bureau. "We will look to capture individual travelers through our 'Visit Busan Pass' and roll out marine taxi networks to ensure this growth becomes systemic."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.