The Jogye Order, Korea's largest Buddhist sect, will hold an array of events to promote Korean Buddhist culture and cuisine on the sidelines of the upcoming UNESCO World Heritage Committee session in Busan later this month, officials said Monday.

The Buddhist sect will install various booths aimed at promoting cultural assets on the sidelines of the 48th session of the committee, which will run from July 19 to 29 in the southeastern port city of Busan, according to the officials.

The booths will highlight UNESCO World Heritage assets, such as the Tripitaka Koreana, a collection of Buddhist wooden printing blocks, and Tongdo Temple, which has been registered under the "Sansa, Buddhist Mountain Monasteries in Korea" classification.

As part of the event, the Jogye Order plans to invite delegations visiting the country for the UNESCO meeting and hold a Buddhist cuisine dinner at Beomeo Temple in Busan.

For meeting participants, it will hold a "K-dessert day" event to showcase Buddhist desserts and finger foods.

The Jogye Order will also organize field trips to UNESCO heritage sites and traditional temples in Busan and nearby cities, including the Buddhist temples of Tongdo, Bulguk and Haein, according to officials.