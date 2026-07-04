Viral 'bare mountain' draws Korean Gen Z, foreign tourists for summer travel

A dark blue pond sitting amid a broad green meadow crowns the summit of Mount Mindung. The hollow floor and circular pond anchor the landscape. The green summit rises high enough to overlook surrounding peaks, and without a single pine tree in sight, the view opens wide.

This is Mount Mindung, an 1,118.8-meter peak in Jeongseon County, Gangwon Province. While Korea has many bare mountains, Mindungsan, which translates to "bare mountain," uses this as its official designation. When autumn arrives, this expansive field fills with silver grass. This seasonal shift traditionally established autumn as the mountain's peak visitor period.

Recently, however, the summer season at Mount Mindung has drawn hikers' attention on social media. The scenery, taking on a vivid green color sharper than in any other season, is a distinct feature that has drawn popularity online. The doline pond visible from the ridge has become a photogenic spot surpassing even the famous silver grass. If Mount Gwanak in Seoul was the mountain drawing the most attention on social media earlier this year, Mount Mindung has now taken over as the primary destination.

Viral summer draw

The viral scenic view attracts people in their 20s and 30s, foreign tourists, as well as middle-aged and older hikers.

"Lately, even though there are no special events, hikers flock here every weekend as much as they did during past festivals," a local resident said.

The area, traditionally considered a fall climb, has firmly established itself as a summer draw that visitors feel compelled to see before the season ends.

The reason silver grass fields grew instead of trees on Mount Mindung stems from its history as a base for slash-and-burn farmers. In the deep mountains exceeding 1,000 meters above sea level, the only way for mountain village residents to make a living involved clearing and burning forestland to grow crops, chopping firewood and gathering wild greens to sell. Gondeure, a popular Korean edible wild thistle, was one of the plants cultivated by these farmers on Mount Mindung. Until the government enacted a nationwide ban on slash-and-burn farming in 1968, fires swept through the area every year, ensuring trees had no chance to grow.

The farmers' arduous efforts yielded little food. Like much of the surrounding Jeongseon, Taebaek and Samcheok in Gangwon Province, Mount Mindung was far from being fertile agricultural land, consisting of limestone terrain that fails to retain water. Today, that once-frustrating limestone terrain has become a famous destination sustaining the local economy. The doline pond that currently brings tourists to Mount Mindungs is a massive sinkhole carved deeply into the limestone.

This doline, appearing as a sinkhole-like depression where the natural ridge looks hollowed out, formed as the subterranean limestone dissolved in rainwater and groundwater, causing the surface to sink. It stands as a classic example of karst topography, a landscape formed by the dissolution of soluble rocks.

The rainwater collecting in this depression creates the doline pond that captivates visitors today. Because it relies entirely on a rainwater-fed pond system rather than a natural spring, it frequently dries up during periods of low rainfall, while wetter seasons offer a high probability of seeing the basin completely filled.

Given these seasonal changes, experienced hikers suggest visiting Mount Mindung once in summer and once in autumn. The swaying silver grass under the clear autumn sky provides a spectacular view, but the drier climate during that season means the doline pond often sits empty. A dried doline presents a stark landscape.

The abundant summer rainfall ensures the pond continuously fills without time to dry out. The interplay of the sharp green meadow and the dark water turns what could have been an ordinary limestone peak into an extraordinary summer destination, offering a striking contrast to its autumn appearance.





Beautiful scenery meets steep trails

Despite its scenic appeal, Mount Mindung is a remarkably difficult mountain to hike. Steep slopes reaching angles of about 30 degrees are common, and loose stones scattered along the hiking trails make the footing treacherous. On social media, it is easy to find accounts from visitors who underestimated the grueling physical toll.

Novice hikers will likely find themselves gasping for breath with each step they take. As hikers approach the summit, the little shade available completely disappears, leaving them exposed to the strong sun. The summit peak itself sits at an elevation exceeding 1,000 meters, making it significantly higher than popular hiking spots in the capital like Mount Gwanak (632.2 meters) and Mount Inwang (338.2 meters) in Seoul.

Fortunately, the mountain offers a variety of hiking trails to suit different visitors. For ordinary tourists whose primary goal is to see the doline pond and the green summer fields, the route starting from Balgudeok Village provides an easier alternative — "eight pits" in Korean, named for the eight karst sinkholes around the village. This path allows visitors to drive up to the village, which sits at an elevation of roughly 850 meters above sea level, before beginning their hike. Despite the steepness of its trailhead, novice hikers can reach the peak in 30 minutes.

If a visitor's goal is strictly to view the doline rather than conquer the summit, they can reach the ridge overlooking the pond in just 20 minutes. Visitors can locate the exact starting point of this trail by searching for "Doline Shelter" on standard map applications. However, weekend vehicle restrictions force hikers to start their journey from the farther Neungjeon Village.

The most popular trail is the route that begins at Jeungsan Elementary School, located near Mindungsan Station. Midway through the trek, this trail splits into two distinct options: a steep path and a gentle path.

Regardless of which route a hiker chooses, the journey takes a full two hours one way. While this specific trail is not recommended for beginners, experienced hikers who enjoy a physical challenge might find it a worthwhile endeavor.

For those taking the Balgudeok hiking trail, the wooden stairway leading to the final ridge offers a stunning display of wildflowers. In early summer, bright yellow coreopsis and white fleabane line both sides of the wooden steps built into the mountainside. Butterflies and honeybees, drawn by the sweet scent of the blossoms, buzz around the path. No matter how many tourists flock to the area these days, the area hosts a thriving insect population rarely seen in urban centers. Occasionally, the loud buzzing causes some hikers to hesitate in fear, but the bees remain entirely focused on gathering nectar and ignore passing hikers.

The mountain's location makes a day trip entirely feasible for Seoul residents. Travelers can take the Mugunghwa train departing from Cheongnyangni Station in Seoul, with morning trains bound for Mindungsan Station leaving at 7:34 a.m. and 9:51 a.m. These trains arrive at 10:46 a.m. and 12:41 p.m., respectively. For the journey back to the capital, return trains departing from Mindungsan Station for Cheongnyangni are scheduled for 3:24 p.m., 4:48 p.m. and 7:53 p.m.

Hidden gems on mountainside

Visitors who have planned their schedules with a bit more flexibility often explore nearby tourist attractions to complete their itinerary. Representative spots in the region include Manhangjae Pass, the Untangodo Trail and Jeongamsa Temple, each revealing its best charms during different seasons.

Manhangjae Pass, known as the highest point accessible by vehicle in Korea, is famous for its winter snowscapes. The Untangodo Trail, accessible via the High1 Resort cable car, offers spectacular views of blooming flower fields in May and June, followed by vibrant foliage in the autumn.

A highly recommended destination to pair with a summer visit to Mount Mindung is Jeongam Temple. Located just a 15-minute drive from Mindungsan Station, the temple easily fits into a day-trip itinerary. The centerpiece of the Buddhist temple is the eight-story stone pagoda known as Sumanotap, a designated National Treasure that stands tall on the steep mountainside, standing out against the lush summer vegetation.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.