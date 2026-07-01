To boost domestic tourism, Korea launches ‘K-Vacation’ campaign

Looking to channel post-pandemic travel fervor inward, Korea’s state tourism agency is joining forces with the country's most powerful business lobbies to convince citizens that the ultimate summer getaway is in their own backyard.

The state-run Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) will take over the Yeouido Hangang Park’s Mulbit Stage square in Seoul, Saturday, to launch the "K-Vacation" campaign. Operating under the slogan "Travel Close to Home, Heat Up Domestic Demand," the initiative aims to reinvigorate regional economies by steering vacationers away from crowded international departure gates and toward the country's lesser-known provinces.

The coordinated push is the direct result of a major joint compact signed last winter between four high-profile government ministries — including the interior, culture, agriculture and maritime ministries — and six major business organizations, led by the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI). Together, these public and private sector giants are pooling resources to counter a chronic economic drain caused by a surging deficit in Korea’s international travel balance sheet.

"This campaign marks a critical milestone where the government, the business community and public institutions are all joining hands," said Kim Seok-il, KTO's domestic promotion team leader, said. "We hope it serves as a catalyst for more citizens to rediscover and enjoy domestic travel during this peak vacation season."

Central to the campaign is a digital crowd-sourcing experiment dubbed the "100x100 Project." Over the past several weeks, a panel of 100 travel experts curated 100 distinct regional travel themes. Beginning this week and running through July 10, the public can vote online via the state's travel portal to narrow down a final, definitive list of 100 hidden gems across the country. To drive participation, organizers are offering incentives ranging from custom travel magnets and keychains to picnic mats.

The state is also rolling out aggressive financial incentives to make domestic travel more competitive against low-cost flights to nearby Japan or Southeast Asia. This includes the 2026 Korea Summer Accommodations Festa, a program offering steep, state-subsidized discounts on regional lodging.

At Saturday's Yeouido event, private-sector partners will also pitch alternative travel formats. The FKI will host experiential events, while the Korea Fishing Communities Institute will showcase rural "workation" programs — targeted at corporate professionals looking to trade city offices for remote work on the country's southern and western coasts.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.