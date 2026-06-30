As urban temperatures soar and the relentless hum of modern life grows louder, a centuries-old monastic tradition is transforming into Korea’s newest summer escape.

The Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism said Tuesday that it will roll out a curated network of more than 60 specialized "Summer Special Templestay" programs across 50 historic temples nationwide through July and August.

The initiative marks a significant evolution for the state-supported cultural program. Once strictly defined by austere dawn chanting, vegetarian monastic meals and hours of meditation, modern temple stays have broadened their appeal to attract a younger, digitally fatigued demographic by merging ancient asceticism with contemporary leisure.

This summer’s decentralized itineraries partition the monastic experience into distinct experiential tracks tailored for a modern audience.

For adventure-seeking travelers, coastal and mountain temples are embracing regional outdoor sports. Naksan Temple, perched dramatically over the East Sea, will offer surfing lessons paired with wave meditation. Down south, Ssanggye Temple is integrating whitewater rafting on the Seomjin River into its monastic schedule, while Yakcheon Temple and Gwaneum Temple will introduce yachting and scuba diving excursions, respectively.

For the country's stressed university students and young professionals, the focus is shifting toward radical rest. Shorter healing retreats will be hosted at temples like Yongheung and Daewon, offering designated screen-free environments to combat burnout. Meanwhile, traditionalists can opt for intensive meditation and practice tracks at historic complexes like Songgwang and Hwaeom Temples, featuring walking, reclining and sitting meditation, along with singing bowl therapy and barefoot walks on clay paths.

The timing of the program aligns with broader travel trends in Korea, where domestic and international tourists alike are increasingly eschewing crowded resort towns in favor of wellness tourism and rural excursions. By integrating local heritage — such as traditional craft classes, temple cuisine workshops and concerts — monastic leaders hope to revitalize regional tourism while preserving Buddhist culture.

"This special summer program goes beyond simple travel. It is a dedicated window for individuals to restore both body and mind within the sanctuary of nature and temple heritage," said Ven. Ilhwa, the director of the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism. "We hope visitors will cool down from the suffocating summer heat in our mountain temples and discover the exact type of rest they require."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.