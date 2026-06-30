Korea’s domestic travel market is officially booming again — and locals are spending more than ever to escape the capital.

After a dip in 2024, the 2025 National Travel Survey revealed that Koreans are not just traveling more — they are spending more and, crucially, pushing their travel habits well beyond the borders of Seoul and the capital area.

The data paints a picture of a nation eager to get moving again.

In 2025, the proportion of citizens taking local trips climbed to a massive 97 percent, with the total volume of domestic travel reaching 300 million trips annually. On average, every Korean citizen took 6.5 local vacations throughout the year, spending a total of 10.2 days exploring their own country and spending roughly 852,000 won ($550) per person in the process.

The most significant trend isn't just the sheer volume of travel, but the quality of it. More Koreans are choosing to stay overnight rather than just taking day trips, with the share of overnight stays rising to 41.3 percent. This shift is providing a major economic lifeline for provincial destinations that have historically struggled to compete with the magnetism of Seoul.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, regional tourism is seeing a massive surge. Daejeon leads the pack, seeing a 29.7 percent jump in tourism spending compared to the previous year. Other regions, including Gangwon, North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang provinces, along with Gwangju, also reported double-digit growth in visitor spending, signaling a broader distribution of wealth into local economies.

Travelers are also increasingly gravitating toward organized experiences.

While the personal car remains the primary mode of transportation at 84.5 percent, there has been a notable uptick in travelers using commercial tour products, with full-package options that bundle transport and accommodations accounting for nearly 80 percent of all travel agency bookings.

"These results show that domestic travel is evolving beyond a simple recovery," said Kang Dong-jin at the ministry's Tourism Policy Office. "Travelers are staying longer and spending more, effectively injecting vitality directly into regional economies."

The government said it plans to lean into this momentum by continuing to invest in regional "stay-and-explore" content, ensuring that the next wave of Korean travelers continues to discover the unique charms hidden outside the capital.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.