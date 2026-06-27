Exiled Vietnamese prince sparks tourism push into rural Korea

Looking to disperse international tourism beyond the crowded streets of Seoul, Korea is mining an ancient, forgotten royal connection to lure travelers from its top tourism market: Vietnam.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on Friday a new initiative to develop historical travel routes centered around Bonghwa, a quiet mountainous county in North Gyeongsang Province. While seemingly an unlikely destination for international visitors, Bonghwa holds a unique position in regional diplomacy. It is the final resting place of Prince Ly Long Tuong, a scion of Vietnam’s Ly Dynasty who fled a palace coup in the 13th century, crossed the sea to the Goryeo Kingdom and established a lineage in Korea that survives to this day.

Following a bilateral summit in April where Vietnamese officials highlighted Bonghwa as a symbol of shared history, Seoul is moving to institutionalize the narrative. The government plans to link a developing cultural site called K-Vietnam Valley with nearby UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the ancient wooden temples of Buseoksa and the traditional riverside village of Hahoe in Andong.

To kickstart the campaign, the ministry and the Korea Tourism Organization are launching a familiarization tour Monday for major Vietnamese travel agencies, executives from Vietnam Airlines and producers from state broadcaster VTV. Joining the delegation will be Lee Chang-kun, Vietnam’s tourism ambassador to Korea and a 26th-generation descendant of the exiled prince.

The strategic push comes as Korea faces overcrowding in its capital and a shrinking demographic crisis in its provincial towns. Tourism officials view narrative-driven cultural travel as a crucial tool to diversify its visitor profile and funnel economic revenue into rural economies.

"This project marks a vital turning point in expanding the reach of K-tourism into smaller rural areas," a culture ministry official said. "By unearthing compelling local histories that resonate deeply with international travelers, we hope to decentralize tourism demand and breathe new vitality into local economies."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.