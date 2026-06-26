Busan uses K-pop to woo int'l students to stay after graduation

Looking to convert international students into permanent residents, Korea’s second-largest city is launching a major cultural festival, pairing its pitch for regional settlement with the gravitational pull of K-pop.

Busan will host the 2026 Foreign Student Festival, Saturday, at Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium, the Busan Metropolitan City said Friday.

Operating under the banner "Stay in Busan, Connecting the World," the festival is strategically synchronized with the Busan One Asia Festival, a massive K-pop concert drawing thousands of international fans to the main stadium. By placing the student event directly in the concert's holding area, city officials hope to spark natural networking between local residents, international tourists and the city’s foreign students.

The initiative comes as provincial Korean cities grapple with steep demographic declines, prompting local governments to aggressively pursue efforts to recruit and retain international students to stabilize regional labor markets.

Rather than relying purely on administrative job fairs, Busan’s festival utilizes a gamified approach across five interactive zones.

The festival will feature a Global Golden Bell trivia quiz, an international food truck bazaar and a regional university kiosk zone detailing paths toward employment visas and residential settlement. The stage will host K-pop cover dance tournaments, Korean beauty tutorials and interactive talk shows with foreign influencers focusing on local life.

The city is also investing heavily in the Study Busan Hub, an integrated management infrastructure designed to shepherd international students from initial enrollment through post-graduation local corporate placement.

"This festival serves as a gateway where global talent and local citizens can form tangible community ties," said Kim Gwi-ok, head of Busan’s Youth-University-Industry Cooperation Bureau. "Our long-term goal is to build a comprehensive support pipeline so that international students who begin their journeys here in the classroom can successfully transition into long-term residency and careers within Busan."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.