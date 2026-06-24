Korean swimming culture explained: Guide to local pools and etiquette

Swimming in Korea is not just about finding a pool and diving in. For many locals and long-term residents, it means crash course in bureaucracy, unspoken rules and shared shower culture. As Seoul slips into summer, as the city begins to feel hotter and more crowded by the day, there's no better time to learn about Korea's rules for the pool.

This guide brings together the experiences of Korean and foreign swimmers in Korea to help you navigate like a local, from registration and etiquette to a few recommended places to dip your toes.

Why swimming in Korea feels confusing

Compared with many countries, swimming in Korea comes with a noticeably high entry barrier. Fees can be steep, free-swim hours are limited and registration systems are often designed with Korean-speaking, tech-saavy users in mind.

“Even Koreans struggle to find information about pools, free-swim slots and lessons. There’s even less information in English, so I imagine it could be confusing for foreigners,” said Lee Da-eun, a Gyeonggi-based amateur swimmer who started after a new pool opened next to her home in Uiwang. “Once you get past that first barrier of signing up and showing up, it’s incredibly satisfying to feel yourself getting stronger day by day.”

Most public and community pools rely on online or kiosk-based registration. Time slots sell out quickly, especially for beginner classes, and information is often scattered across multiple Korean-language platforms. English information, when available, varies significantly between districts and facilities.

Guillaume Desbos, who has been swimming in Seoul since around 2017, had a similar first impression.

“I thought that it is a bit expensive and swimming time is quite limited,” he said. “However, swimming pools are clean, they have someone always present to keep things clean in the changing and showering parts. Also, people are very strict about rules.”

What to expect in Korean pools

Korean pools tend to enforce rules more rigidly than many foreign swimmers might be used to. That can be reassuring for safety, but also frustrating for those who are used to more flexible approach.

“In France, if you swim faster than the person in front of you, you can tap their foot to let them know they should let you pass,” Desbos said. “I didn’t know this wasn’t a thing in Korea. When I first tried it, people got angry.”

Many Korean pools label lanes by class level rather than speed, which can confuse new swimmers. Swimmers recommend to match your actual pace to the lane and stay aware of people around you.

“To this day I am still unsure what is right way to pass someone in front of you if they are too slow,” he said with a laugh.

Equipment such as fins and snorkels is often restricted outside of formal lessons.

“Korean pools often have strict limits on using equipment,” Lee said. “There is a strong perception that equipment is just for recreation. Instead of managing risk, they simply ban them to prevent potential injuries.”

Only a few larger facilities in the wider metropolitan area operate specific lanes where equipment is allowed during free swim.

For many foreigners, the biggest cultural adjustment happens in the locker room.

“In France, people are shy about their nakedness, even being same-sex swimmers,” Desbos said. “People use solitary cabins, and when showering, they keep their swimsuits on. In Korea, everyone is naked and walking around freely within their same-sex space. I must admit I felt a bit uncomfortable the first few times, but now it is me, who when in France, forgets to hide while changing clothes.”

Lee noted that Korean pool culture borrows heavily from traditional public bathhouses.

“In Korea, the public bathhouse culture has been extended into swimming pools,” she said. “That’s why some people, even Koreans, hesitate to sign up for swimming lessons. There’s less privacy with open showers and shared changing spaces.”

Most pools officially require a soapy shower before entering the water to protect water quality, but enforcement is uneven.

“Officially, you’re supposed to shower with soap before you get in,” Lee said. “But it’s hard to enforce. Whether people shower or not is a major source of conflict among members because it’s directly linked to water quality.”

Desbos, however, appreciates many of the amenities.

“Most swimming pools offer towels, they have soap ready to use and you can quick-dry your swimsuits,” he said. “They sometimes have a sauna or hot bath, too. No one bothers you and as a foreigner, if you look lost, there is always some ajeossis (middle-aged men) who will come and help you with his broken English.”

Time slots and ‘swim friends’ culture

Korean pools often operate on a strict timetable of classes and free-swim sessions in one-hour blocks with mandatory rest periods. Within those slots, the atmosphere can change dramatically depending on the time of day.

“Each time slot has its own personality,” Lee said. “Early-morning swimmers are classic early birds. They are very sensitive about lane speed, and many care deeply about their personal routine, so complaints are common.”

Morning classes are often packed with seniors, which shapes both pace and social dynamics.

“In the morning classes, seniors make up the majority, so there’s often an expectation of socializing after class,” she said. “That can mean group lunches or matching swim caps.” Meanwhile, evening sessions attract more office workers who treat swimming as recreation, she said.

Desbos has found pools to be surprisingly social.

“I always had good relationships with swimmers,” he said. “One older guy had a restaurant I went to regularly. One older lady offered me kimchi that she made herself. People would invite me to hoesik (a team meal), and we’d chat often during breaks.”

Where to swim

For those ready to dive in, Seoul offers a mix of different sizes and styles of pools.

In eastern Seoul, the Olympic swimming pool in Songpa District remains a landmark venue, with a sense of history, 50-meter lanes and scale that appeals to serious swimmers and casual visitors alike. Nearby, the Jamsil Sports Complex’s other pools and facilities offer structured lessons and free-swim slots that are popular with office workers.

In the city’s northeast, the swimming pool at Seoul Forest Sports Center provides an iconic view with N Seoul Tower on Mount Nam, drawing residents who often combine their workout with a stroll in the park.

In central Seoul, the Hoehyun Sports Complex pool and Itaewon Elementary School pool offer a more local, neighborhood feel for swimmers living nearby.

Many are also eyeing the recently reopened Han River park swimming pools, where open-air facilities bring together families, casual swimmers and people just looking to cool off and get a break from the summer heat. While these riverside pools are more recreational than training-oriented, they offer a distinctively Seoul experience, along with great views of the city and river.

“Today, I just look on Naver Map by typing ‘swimming pool’ or ‘sports center’ in Korean,” Desbos said. “Other swimming friends recommend pools as well. Maybe the hard part is to find the exact time for free swimming — it can be hard to find online.”

“Find one near your place,” he said. “Visit once to find out the times and conditions and try one time free swimming to see if it’s not too crowded.”