After 27 years of building a life and business in Korea, Indian entrepreneur Sanghrajka Himansu Naresh is giving back to the Seoul community he calls home, donating essential supplies to vulnerable residents and personally visiting welfare facilities to ensure his contributions meet their most pressing needs.

Naresh, 46, recently donated 10 million won ($6,800) worth of goods to two welfare institutions in Yongsan District, where he has lived since arriving in Korea in 1999. The donation, presented last week with the district office, included medical equipment for people with severe disabilities and winter apparel for children at a local orphanage.

At Yeongnak Ania's House, a facility for people with severe disabilities, he donated a specialized medical bed and two oxygen concentrators to improve care for its residents. At Yeongnak Borinwon, he provided children with seasonal clothing and shoes to keep them warm through the winter.

The contribution is part of a broader commitment that began last year.

Naresh donates approximately 1 million won worth of goods every month, selecting items according to the specific needs of each institution rather than making general cash contributions.

His previous donations have included portable heaters for older residents and dehumidifiers, electric fans and cordless vacuum cleaners for the Yongsan Community Children's Center.

Naresh runs Barnett & Company, a textile export business that he established after settling in Korea. His professional achievements include receiving the $5 million Export Tower Award at Korea's annual Trade Day ceremony in 2014, recognizing the company's export performance.

But he has increasingly devoted attention to the community that has become his home over nearly three decades.

“Cash donations are meaningful, too, but I find great satisfaction in thinking about what people who receive assistance need most urgently and personally delivering items tailored to those needs,” Naresh said. “Every time I visit these institutions and share a little warmth, I find that I gain the strength and energy to keep going myself.”

He hopes his efforts will encourage others to contribute, however modestly.

“If my small acts of kindness can inspire even one person to help a neighbor, that is enough for me,” he said, adding that he intends to continue giving.

“We deeply appreciate his sincere commitment to giving back to the community he has called home for so many years, personally visiting local facilities every month to deliver items people truly need,” Yongsan District chief Kim Kyung-dae said as he expressed his gratitude for Naresh's continued generosity.

“We will do our utmost to ensure that vulnerable residents are not left without support and to build a stronger, more comprehensive social care network, honoring the donor's generous spirit,” he added.

Naresh's approach offers a practical reminder that effective philanthropy is not always about the size of a donation. Sometimes, it begins with showing up, listening and delivering exactly what someone needs.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.