Aiming to expand peace and community service initiatives across Central Asia, Goodwill Cooperation Service (GCS) International launched the GCS Kazakhstan National Chapter in Astana, Kazakhstan, Thursday, a day before the opening of the 2026 World Taekwondo (WT) Grand Prix Final.

The event, held at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, an Astana landmark known for hosting international events, marks the organization's continued commitment to promoting peace, humanitarian initiatives and international solidarity.

GCS and GCS Kazakhstan also unveiled plans to host the 2027 GCS International Convention in Astana just days before the opening of the 2027 World Taekwondo Championships, set for July 7, 2027.

Choue Chung-won, president of GCS International and WT, highlighted the significance of the organization's initiatives for peace and reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian services.

"Following World Taekwondo’s 2026 slogan, ‘Reborn Together,’ I have selected ‘Together for Humanity’ as WT slogan for 2027," Choue said.

"In the coming year, I encourage all GCS members and the global Taekwondo family to dedicate themselves even more deeply to service for the shared prosperity of humankind," he added.

Choue also presented the GCS Kazakhstan flag, a plaque of appointment and a membership certificate to Kudrat Shamiyev, the newly appointed president of GCS Kazakhstan and president of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation, recognizing his role in the new GCS chapter.

Shamiyev pledged to spearhead local volunteerism and promote the peace movement throughout Kazakhstan as he took his oath of office.

Choue also highlighted the contributions of local Taekwondo officials such as Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation Vice Presidents Aral Sadykov and Nadezhda Khamitova. Gennadiy Golovkin, president of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, also attended the launch.

Representatives from national taekwondo federations, such as Pakistan and Iran, also expressed interest in establishing GCS National Chapters in their respective countries.

About 60 officials and delegates from GCS and WT joined the celebration, including Kang Seok-jae, vice president of GCS International; Kim Sang-jin, board member of GCS International and president of the Asian Taekwondo Union; Kim In-sun, president of GCS Texas and WT Council member; Maher Magableh, president of GCS Australia and WT Council member; Alexey Park, president of GCS Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyzstan Taekwondo Federation; Yang Jin-bang, WT vice president and president of the Korea Taekwondo Association; Seo Jeong-kang, WT secretary general; Jerry Ling, chief of staff to the WT President; and Raja Wasim Ahmed, chairman of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation.