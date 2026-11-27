Trudy Kim, a pioneering educator and the wife of Rev. Billy Kim, chairman of the Far East Broadcasting Company (FEBC)-Korea, died early Friday. She was 88.

Born in Michigan in 1938 as the third of four children, she met Billy Kim while studying education at Bob Jones University, where he was an international student from Korea. The couple married in 1958 and moved to Korea the following year, when the country was still recovering from the 1950-53 Korean War.

She spent 67 years in Korea, saying she regarded it as her second home.

In 1978, Kim founded Central Christian Kindergarten in Suwon and served as its principal for 39 years until retiring in 2017.

She laid the foundation for inclusive education, in which children with and without disabilities learn together, at a time when the idea was still unfamiliar in Korea.

Kim donated her entire salary to the kindergarten. Instead of staying in the principal’s office, she cleaned the restrooms herself.

She also baked bread and pies to help pay tuition for children with disabilities and students from low-income families. The effort later became the foundation for Suwon Central Christian elementary, middle and high schools.

Three years ago, she received a presidential commendation at the Immigrant of the Year awards for her contributions to early childhood education, inclusive education for people with disabilities and improving the multicultural environment.

Kim also supported her husband’s ministry with her prayers and work. She served Suwon Central Baptist Church for 45 years, personally cooking meals every Sunday for visitors who came from far away. She also prayed for FEBC-Korea’s radio ministry.

In 1973, when Billy Kim was asked to interpret for the Billy Graham Crusade on Yeouido in Seoul, his wife encouraged him to accept the role given his education in the United States, and he went on to serve as the event's official interpreter.

Beyond the church and school, Kim taught English to female inmates at the Suwon Prison for nine years.

The funeral will be held at the IAM Center worship hall at Central Christian Academy in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, Monday.

The family asked mourners to refrain from sending condolence money and flowers, in keeping with Kim’s wishes, and to join them in prayer instead.