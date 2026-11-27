The Korea Times held its first Global Supporters Homecoming Day on Friday, bringing together 60 former and current honorary ambassadors of the English-language daily from 35 countries, with the theme “Once a supporter, always family.”

The inaugural event brought together members of three recent cohorts. It was a festive reunion for international students and expats in Korea who have served as ambassadors for the newspaper during a six-month term. Participants could network across cohorts and academic backgrounds, taking part in recreational activities with gift offerings.

Organizers said the event was meant to keep supporters connected after their terms end, gathering alumni and current members in one place for the first time.

“Although we are from different cohorts, it feels special that we are all here together with the same wish to share Korea’s stories with the world,” said Anna Scierska from Poland, representative of the latest cohort. “I hope that, regardless of cohort, we can keep in closer touch and get along well with each other.”

Scierska said her participation in the program had shown her the newspaper’s role.

“As a foreigner, I have seen firsthand how important a role The Korea Times plays in delivering news from Korea to the world,” she said. “We will work hard, with one heart, to make The Korea Times known to more people.”

The Global Supporters program began in 2021 to reach prospective readers and engage existing ones. Its early cohorts were made up of Korean university students. International students first joined as the program turned global in 2024, with non-Koreans comprising 95 percent of its members.

The program has since grown. In February 2025, the newspaper appointed 45 students from 41 countries. In February this year, it recruited 50 students from 34 countries.

The latest cohort began Aug. 31, with 50 students from 41 countries, chosen from a record 281 applicants from 44 countries. Their term runs through February 2027.

Supporters promote the newspaper’s events and content, often through their own social media accounts. They attend monthly events such as seminars, forums and concerts. In return, they receive training, networking opportunities and a certificate of completion.

Participants said the day was a chance to reconnect with people they might not otherwise have met.

“Today was fun, meeting new friends and talking with them,” said Osadchev Gleb, 22, a Russian senior at Yonsei University who studies economics and business administration. Among his best memories as a supporter was a forum on strengthening the global competitiveness of Korean universities. “As an international student, I found it interesting and meaningful,” he said.

Helia Nikzaddinan, 27, from Iran, served as a supporter in 2024. She holds a master’s degree from Ewha Womans University, works in the media industry and has more than 60,000 followers on Instagram, sharing content there for Iranians interested in studying in Korea.

“Two years have passed, but I was happy when I got the Homecoming Day invitation and wanted to come,” she said. “I made a lot of new friends today.”

She recalled filming content at Han River with fellow supporters and The Korea Times video team. “I made friends from many countries and discovered the different charms of the Han River,” she said. The experience also helped her career. “I showed my posts in job interviews, and I think they made a good impression on the head of my company.”

She also praised the newspaper’s coverage. “The Korea Times covers the information and issues international students need, such as education,” she said. “Most of the foreigners I know follow its social media accounts.”

Tran Thi Linh Chi, 24, from Vietnam, belongs to the latest cohort. She is a graduate in communication and media at Ewha Womans University and learned of The Korea Times through a speech contest in 2025, for which she won an award.

Tran said the program is helping her as she plans her career in advertising, tourism and cultural content that uses virtual reality.

“I think The Korea Times Global Supporters is a very good extracurricular activity,” she said, recalling promotion activity of The Korea Times tourism article about Sejong city “particularly meaningful and fun.”