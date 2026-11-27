A new exhibition in central Seoul is betting that Korea’s next cultural export may come not from a music stage or television screen, but from the studios of its emerging contemporary artists.

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is opening “NEW WAVE,” a special exhibition showcasing works by 10 promising Korean artists, at HiKR Ground, its tourism promotion center in Jung District, Seoul, Friday.

Running through March 30, 2027, the exhibition is being organized in partnership with the Galleries Association of Korea and will offer free admission at the center’s fourth-floor Local Ground gallery.

The exhibition, themed “A new wave: Young artists to watch now,” will unfold in two group shows, each featuring five artists.

The first installment, running from Nov. 27 through Jan. 20, 2027, features Kim Hyung-soo, Shin Jong-min, Eum Ha-young, Jang Soo-ik and Choi Ha-na.

The second exhibition, scheduled for Jan. 27 through March 30, 2027, will present works by Noh Gi-ppeum, Park Ki-il, Oh Yoo-kyung, Yoo Hyun-kyung and Kimi Kim.

The works explore the intersection of contemporary art and digital technology, including digital paintings that change color and form over time by Kim Hyung-soo, sculptures inspired by video game graphics by Shin Jong-min, and Jang Soo-ik’s compositions, which arrange electrical wires like pixels to create visual images.

The project follows an agreement signed by the two organizations in August to expand opportunities for Korean contemporary art exhibitions in tourism spaces.

HiKR Ground, which combines K-pop, media art and regional tourism experiences, attracts more than 3,000 domestic and international visitors on an average day, according to the tourism organization.

The organization said the exhibition aims to broaden the cultural experiences available to international visitors beyond K-pop and Korean dramas while giving local audiences easier access to emerging artists.

“This collaboration has helped HiKR Ground take another step forward as a cultural platform where visitors can experience not only K-pop and media art but also the dynamic present of Korean contemporary art,” said Yoon Sung-wook, head of KTO’s tourism promotion center operations team.

“We hope domestic and international tourists visiting HiKR Ground will discover another appeal of K-culture through the fresh perspectives of young artists,” he said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.