Former rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon-jae and her husband, Lee Jun-hyo, have pledged 3 billion won ($2.23 million) to the Yonsei University Health System to support mothers experiencing high-risk pregnancies and their babies.

Severance Hospital said Friday that the couple signed a donation agreement with the Yonsei University Health System to establish and operate the Yeon-jae Fetal Care Center.

The center will provide comprehensive medical services for women with high-risk pregnancies and their babies, covering everything from pregnancy and childbirth to postnatal treatment.

Specialists in obstetrics, neonatology and other relevant medical fields will work together to assess the health of mothers and their unborn babies and respond promptly to potential complications before and after delivery.

The center will also establish a remote consultation system connecting medical institutions in Korea and overseas through high-resolution diagnostic equipment and real-time information-sharing technology.

The initiative aims to address gaps in access to specialized maternity and fetal care while promoting research, education and support programs for mothers and their families.

The donation will be used to recruit specialized medical personnel, expand facilities, purchase medical equipment and develop treatment and support programs.

Son, a former national rhythmic gymnastics team member who represented South Korea at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics, married Lee, a financier nine years her senior, in 2022. The couple welcomed their first son in 2024.

The couple have consistently supported children and families in need since their marriage. They donated 50 million won to Severance Children's Hospital to commemorate their wedding in 2022, followed by another 50 million won in 2023 to support pediatric and adolescent patients.

Since 2024, they have donated 100 million won annually to celebrate their son's birth and birthdays.

"We hope this donation will help mothers and children facing difficult circumstances receive the treatment they need in a timely manner and make a healthy start to a new chapter in their lives," the couple said.

"With this donation, we will strengthen multidisciplinary care and cooperation among medical institutions to protect the lives of mothers and their unborn babies and support safe childbirth," Yonsei University Health System President and CEO Keum Ki-chang said.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.