From the crunch of a potato chip to the technology that keeps cookies fresh, an ordinary snack can reveal a surprising amount about science — and Seoul Science Center is inviting visitors to explore what goes into every bite.

The museum will open a special exhibition, "Crispy on Outside, Science on Inside," on Friday, which will run through May 30, 2027. It offers an interactive look at the science behind snack development, manufacturing, packaging and distribution.

Designed around familiar foods, the exhibition takes visitors through a series of settings modeled on a snack research laboratory, manufacturing plant and supermarket, tracing how products make their way from the first stages of development all the way to consumers' stomachs.

The first section, "Memories and Records of Snacks," explores how snacks have changed over generations, encouraging visitors to share memories associated with familiar products.

Another section, "Let's Make Snacks," recreates food factory environments, including hygiene management systems and manufacturing equipment, while demonstrating the stages of production from mixing and shaping dough to baking and cooling.

Visitors can also learn how heating affects ingredients and creates the crisp textures associated with popular snacks.

The exhibition then turns to packaging and distribution, examining how technology preserves flavor and quality before products reach store shelves, as well as proper storage and recycling practices.

Crown Confectionery and Haitai Confectionery are collaborating on the exhibition, providing materials and technologies drawn from actual product development and manufacturing operations.

Interviews with food researchers and product developers will also offer insight into research processes and careers in the food industry.

Yoo Man-sun, director of Seoul Science Center, said the exhibition would help visitors discover science in familiar parts of everyday life.

"Even snacks that almost everyone has eaten at least once contain the research of numerous scientists and a wide range of scientific technologies," Yoo said.

"I hope this exhibition will provide an opportunity for citizens to discover science anew in familiar aspects of everyday life and broaden their interest and curiosity about science," he said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.