PYEONGTAEK, Gyeonggi Province — On July 20, 1953, just a week before the Korean War armistice was signed, Ryu Jae-sik and a Chinese soldier stood with their guns pointed at each other.

Both fired. The Chinese soldier’s bullet struck Ryu’s shoulder, broke eight of his ribs and lodged near his heart. It is still there, 73 years later.

Ryu, who now heads the Seoul branch of the Korean War Veterans Association, recalled his days on the battlefield during a visit to the U.S. Eighth Army headquarters at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, Nov. 5.

A native of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, Ryu was an 18-year-old student when the war broke out in 1950. He and his friends hid in the mountains to avoid being conscripted by North Korean forces, catching frogs and grasshoppers to eat when they ran out of food.

When he saw South Korean soldiers entering Chuncheon with South Korean flags attached to their rifles, he ran down the mountain, cheering.

Ryu volunteered for a reconnaissance unit of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and went into battle in his school uniform. The following year, he became a second lieutenant.

One of his men, like Ryu, had joined the war as a student. His mother had sent him an undershirt stitched by many hands in the belief that it would protect him from enemy bullets.

He offered it to Ryu.

“Your mother made it for you. Why should I wear it?” Ryu recalled telling him.

During the Battle of Kumsong, Ryu spoke to the young man, who was lying next to him, but got no response. Blood was trickling from his ear.

“He died without making a sound. I thought he had died in my place and that it was my turn to die,” Ryu said.

Ryu was wounded that day. He was still in the hospital when he learned that the armistice had been signed.

“I wanted to have the bullet taken out and made into a medal I could wear around my neck,” he said.

Although surgeons later opened his chest to retrieve the bullet, they determined that removing it would be too dangerous because it was lodged so close to his heart. It remains there to this day.

Ryu went on to serve in the Vietnam War and retired as an Army colonel in the 1980s.

Today, one of his wishes is to see a memorial ceremony held for those who died in the Battle of Kumsong.

“In war, if you’re lucky, you live. If you’re not, you end up in the National Cemetery,” he said. “Those buried there were no less capable than we were. They just ran out of luck.”