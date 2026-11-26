Jin and Hattie, a Korean-British couple who rose to fame through their YouTube channel with 10.1 million subscribers, have announced their divorce, saying they will continue to manage their social media platforms separately.

Heo Jin-woo and Harriet Emily shared a lengthy statement Wednesday on their YouTube community page and social media accounts announcing their separation.

"After much thought and many conversations behind the scenes, we have made the decision to end our marriage and move forward separately," they said.

"This hasn’t been an easy decision, but it is one we have reached together. We will always remain grateful for the years, memories and milestones we’ve shared together. We truly hope you’ll continue to support us individually as we move forward."

The couple also outlined plans for the future of their social media channels.

"Regarding our channels, we’ve agreed that Jin will continue managing our existing YouTube and TikTok channel and Hattie will continue managing our shared Instagram. Hattie also has her own channels she will be posting on," they said.

They added that videos featuring both of them would be managed according to their mutual agreement and that some previously uploaded videos might no longer be publicly available.

Jin and Hattie launched their YouTube channel in January 2020, gaining popularity through content documenting their lives as an international couple. The two married in 2022.

In 2024, they appeared on the SBS reality show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" and were named among Forbes Korea's top 10 power YouTubers of the year.

Their channel amassed 10.1 million subscribers, earning them YouTube's Diamond Play Button, an award presented to creators who surpass 10 million subscribers.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.