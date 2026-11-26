Images of Gwanghwamun, N Seoul Tower and Sungnyemun are being reimagined as vintage-inspired clothing and travel accessories in a new Seoul-themed merchandise line.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday it is launching five fashion items in collaboration with Kodak Apparel on Friday, blending the city's official brand, Seoul My Soul, with the American photography brand's signature analog-film aesthetic.

The collection draws on Kodak's 138-year history and explores Seoul's daily transformation from bustling daytime streets to atmospheric nighttime scenery, translating familiar city landmarks into retro-style graphics.

The designs feature faded colors and textures reminiscent of film photography, alongside the Seoul My Soul logo, highlighting the city's blend of past and present.

The collection comprises three T-shirt designs, one cap and one travel bag. The shirts feature photographs and typography inspired by Seoul's landscape, with relaxed silhouettes and understated colors.

The cap combines washed fabric with Seoul My Soul embroidery and the Kodak logo, while the travel bag comes in Kodak's signature yellow and folds into a compact pouch.

Prices are set at 89,000 won ($62) for long-sleeved T-shirts, 69,000 won for short-sleeved T-shirts, 79,000 won for travel bags and 49,000 won for caps.

The products will be available starting Friday at six official Seoul merchandise outlets, including Seoul My Soul shops and the DDP Design Store, as well as eight Kodak Apparel stores in Seoul and the brands' online shops.

Kim Hyung-rae, Seoul's public relations director, said the collaboration was intended to bring the city's visual identity into everyday life.

"From lively streets and alleys to beautiful nighttime views, Seoul is a city filled with moments people want to capture in a single photograph," Kim said.

"Through this collaboration, I hope Seoul's scenery becomes fashion that people can enjoy in their everyday lives, and that special moments and memories from the city will be treasured for a long time," he said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.