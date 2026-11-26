As Korean food gains fans worldwide, "gim," or dried seaweed, has moved from everyday Korean tables to fine dining menus, becoming one of the country’s hottest exports.

To highlight the history and culinary versatility behind one of the country’s most recognized seaweed-producing regions, Hongseong County in South Chungcheong Province recently opened a pop-up exhibition titled “Hongseong Seafood Market, Do You Know Gim?” in Seoul.

The exhibition focuses on Gwangcheon, a town in Hongseong where more than 40 companies produce hundreds of varieties of seasoned gim.

While “Gwangcheon gim” is widely known among consumers, organizers said many people mistakenly view it as a single commercial brand rather than a regional industry built over decades.

"This exhibition focuses on gim produced in Gwangcheon to raise awareness of Hongseong’s rich local resources, showing that the region has much more to offer beyond well-known specialties like strawberries," an official from the event organizer said.

Displays at the venue trace how Gwangcheon developed into a center for seaweed production despite having limited direct access to the open sea today.

Home to more than 40 manufacturers and brands, including Kwangcheon Kim, Taekyung Food and Baekje Food, Gwangcheon-eup produces hundreds of varieties of seasoned gim and has built its local economy around seaweed processing.

Rather than just showing finished packages, the exhibition walks visitors through how local workers turn raw ocean seaweed into seasoned sheets.

Photos, maps and sample displays walk visitors through the production process from raw ocean seaweed to packaged sheets.

Side-by-side comparisons explain differences between varieties such as green laver “parae gim” and rock seaweed “dol gim.”

Visitors can also listen to recordings of crispy seaweed, pick up recipe cards for dishes such as cold seaweed soup and seaweed pickles, and browse products from roughly 10 local brands alongside lifestyle goods designed by young creators based in Gwangcheon.

The growing international familiarity with Korean seaweed was also visible among visitors browsing the space. A middle-aged couple visiting from the United States stopped to examine the different varieties on display.

“We are visiting from the U.S., and we eat gim quite often back home,” the woman said, adding that the pair regularly enjoys dishes such as seaweed rice rolls and roasted seaweed with white rice.

Alongside the exhibition and mini-market, the program includes tasting sessions and workshops led by chefs who appeared on the Netflix culinary competition series “Culinary Class Wars,” showcasing ways to incorporate gim into modern brunch and traditional Korean dishes. Local agricultural products from Hongseong, including organic rice, sesame oil and salted shrimp, are also featured at the venue.

Organized by the Hongju Culture and Tourism Foundation and Hongseong County’s cultural city center, the event will be held through Sunday.