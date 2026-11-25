Yoon & Yang lawyer wins ALB Young Lawyer of the Year award for cross-border IP work
Summary
Kim Yoon-sun, a senior foreign attorney at Yoon & Yang, won the Young Lawyer of the Year award at the 2026 ALB Korea Law Awards for her work on high-profile intellectual property and cross-border cases. She was chosen from 11 finalists for international disputes involving patents, trade secrets and the biohealth sector. The firm said her work helped bring an early resolution to a major U.S. patent litigation and favorable licensing agreements.
Key Facts
- The awards are organized annually by Asian Legal Business, a legal publication owned by Thomson Reuters.
- The Young Lawyer of the Year category recognizes a partner-level lawyer under 40 who has contributed notably to significant deals or disputes.
- Kim has helped develop legal strategies and coordinate proceedings across multiple jurisdictions in collaboration with local counsel.
- Her practice includes technology and content licensing and cases involving Korea’s Unfair Competition Prevention and Trade Secret Protection Act.
- Kim earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, and was admitted to the New York bar in 2015.
Kim Yoon-sun, a senior foreign attorney at Yoon & Yang, has been named Young Lawyer of the Year at the 2026 ALB Korea Law Awards for her work on high-profile intellectual property and cross-border cases, the law firm said Wednesday.
The awards, organized annually by Asian Legal Business (ALB), a legal publication owned by Thomson Reuters, recognize the work of private practitioners, in-house counsel and law firms in the industry, with winners judged on the significance and complexity of the cases they handle.
The Young Lawyer of the Year category honors a partner-level lawyer under 40 who has made a notable contribution to some of the year’s most significant deals or disputes.
Kim was selected from a field of 11 finalists for her work on international disputes involving patents, trade secrets and the biohealth sector. She has helped develop legal strategies and coordinate proceedings across multiple jurisdictions in close collaboration with local counsel, contributing to the early resolution of a major U.S. patent litigation and favorable licensing agreements, according to Yoon & Yang.
Her practice also covers technology and content licensing, as well as cases involving Korea’s Unfair Competition Prevention and Trade Secret Protection Act.
Kim earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. She was admitted to the New York bar in 2015.
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