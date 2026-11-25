Kim Yoon-sun, a senior foreign attorney at Yoon & Yang, has been named Young Lawyer of the Year at the 2026 ALB Korea Law Awards for her work on high-profile intellectual property and cross-border cases, the law firm said Wednesday.

The awards, organized annually by Asian Legal Business (ALB), a legal publication owned by Thomson Reuters, recognize the work of private practitioners, in-house counsel and law firms in the industry, with winners judged on the significance and complexity of the cases they handle.

The Young Lawyer of the Year category honors a partner-level lawyer under 40 who has made a notable contribution to some of the year’s most significant deals or disputes.

Kim was selected from a field of 11 finalists for her work on international disputes involving patents, trade secrets and the biohealth sector. She has helped develop legal strategies and coordinate proceedings across multiple jurisdictions in close collaboration with local counsel, contributing to the early resolution of a major U.S. patent litigation and favorable licensing agreements, according to Yoon & Yang.

Her practice also covers technology and content licensing, as well as cases involving Korea’s Unfair Competition Prevention and Trade Secret Protection Act.

Kim earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. She was admitted to the New York bar in 2015.