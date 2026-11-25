Seoul will turn its winter nights into an expansive festival stretching from its historic downtown to the banks of the Han River, with 52 days of light displays, Christmas markets, performances and New Year's celebrations beginning Dec. 11.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that the 2026 Seoul Winter Festa will run through Jan. 31, 2027, across Gwanghwamun Square, Cheonggye Stream, Seoul Plaza, Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), Bosingak Pavilion and Ttukseom Hangang Park.

Last year's festival drew 10.98 million visitors, and organizers are expanding this year's program to include the riverfront while extending festivities through the end of January.

Under the theme "Fantasia Seoul," the festival will bring together seven major events, including Seoul Light Gwanghwamun, Gwanghwamun Market, Seoul Lantern Festival, Seoul Plaza Ice Skating Rink, Seoul Light DDP, SeoulCon and the Bosingak New Year's Eve bell-ringing ceremony.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Gwanghwamun Square, featuring performance competitions, musical theater performances, a light parade and a large-scale citizens' choir.

One of this year's most distinctive additions will be the Han River Night Sauna at Ttukseom Hangang Park, running from Dec. 24–Dec. 31, where visitors can experience Finnish-style outdoor saunas overlooking the winter river.

The riverside venue will also host a Christmas market from Dec. 24–27, along with busking performances and illuminated installations.

At Cheonggye Stream, the Seoul Lantern Festival will illuminate a 1.2-kilometer stretch with traditional Korean lanterns and digital artwork, while Gwanghwamun Market will transform the square into a Christmas village.

New Year's Eve celebrations on Dec. 31 will take place simultaneously at Bosingak, Gwanghwamun Square and DDP, with coordinated countdown videos, performances, fireworks and light shows.

The city will also encourage visitors to support nearby businesses through shopping vouchers, merchandise refunds and discounted performance tickets.

"Last year, Seoul Winter Festa attracted more than 10 million visitors, and this year it will expand its stage to the Han River and continue longer, from the romance of year-end celebrations to the excitement of the new year," Seoul Culture Headquarters Director Min Su-hong said.

"We will prepare so that residents and tourists can create special memories during Seoul's winter nights and the energy of the festival can extend to surrounding businesses," he said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.