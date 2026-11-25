Seoul’s public wedding program has grown more than sevenfold over three years as couples increasingly choose parks, traditional Korean houses and cultural venues for personalized ceremonies that avoid the steep costs of conventional wedding halls.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that 563 weddings had been held or scheduled through its More Beautiful Weddings program as of the end of October, up from 75 in 2023, when the initiative began.

Demand is continuing to rise, with 661 weddings already booked for 2027 as of October, surpassing this year's total.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon met with three couples who had held weddings through the program and one couple planning to marry next April during a meeting Wednesday afternoon at Munhak House Seoul in Jung District.

The gathering was intended to hear firsthand accounts of the wedding planning process and collect suggestions for improving the program.

A city survey conducted in the first half of 2026 found that 45.3 percent of participating couples chose public venues because they offered distinctive wedding experiences, while 34.3 percent cited free venue rental and 16.6 percent pointed to financial assistance for wedding equipment.

Overall satisfaction reached 87.1 points, up 6.1 points from the previous year.

The program recorded 155 weddings in 2024 and 280 in 2025 before reaching this year's 563, including scheduled ceremonies.

The city currently operates 67 public wedding venues, 59 of which are available without rental fees, including Namsan Hannam Wedding Garden, Buk Seoul Dream Forest and the University of Seoul's Jajakmaru.

The city also provides 1 million won ($690) in wedding support and has expanded partnerships with private companies to offer discounts on appliances and assistance with photography, wedding dresses and makeup.

Oh said the city would incorporate couples' feedback into its policies to make distinctive weddings more accessible.

"Marriage is a precious promise between two people to build a future together, but the reality is that preparing for marriage is not easy because of high wedding costs and housing burdens," Oh said.

"We will reflect the opinions we heard at today's meeting in our policies and support more young people so they can have weddings that match their tastes and values while reducing their financial burden," he added.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.