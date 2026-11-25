Traditional Korean houses are being reimagined for modern urban life in a Seoul exhibition that brings together 12 award-winning architectural proposals and five completed projects, offering a glimpse of how an age-old building tradition could shape the city’s future.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will host the special exhibition, titled “Future of Seoul Hanok: From Imagination to Practice,” starting Thursday at Bukchon Cultural Center and Baeryeom House in Jongno District, the city government said Wednesday.

The exhibition, running until Dec. 6, will showcase winning entries from the second Seoul Hanok Future Award design competition, alongside architectural projects exploring contemporary interpretations of "hanok," or traditional Korean architecture.

A total of 70 teams entered this year’s competition, which focused on the Jeiggi-dong 988 area, where traditional markets and narrow hanok neighborhoods coexist.

The jury selected 12 winners, including one grand prize, two first prizes, three excellence awards and six honorable mentions.

The grand prize went to “Gyeongdong Story,” by Ryu Hee-pyo and one other designer, which reconfigures traditional hanok structures and combines them with a two-story heavy timber framework to expand conventional spatial arrangements.

Two first-prize projects, “NORMAL HANOK” by Song Ha-yong and “Connecting Jeiggi-dong’s Time, Opening Hanok’s Flow” by Kim Min-ji and two others, offer alternative approaches to integrating traditional houses with contemporary urban spaces.

The winning designs will be presented through architectural drawings, scale models and videos at Baeryeom House, with an installation called “Table of Inspiration” arranging the 12 projects as a miniature neighborhood.

Meanwhile, Bukchon Cultural Center will host “Five Experiments,” an exhibition organized in collaboration with Onjium Jipgongbang, featuring five architectural projects that reinterpret traditional building principles through contemporary materials, technology and lifestyles.

The projects include Bae-dong Hanok in Gyeongju, a hanok youth hostel in Donuimun Museum Village, the Korea Pavilion at the University of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral of Learning, Mujungwon and Seonhyewon.

A Future Hanok Forum will take place at Seoul K-Medi Center at 10 a.m. Friday, bringing together architects, academics and competition winners to discuss the future of traditional Korean architecture.

“The hanok can become a house that embraces tomorrow, rather than simply one that we preserve,” Seoul Housing Office Director General Myung No-jun said.

“I hope this exhibition and forum will provide a meaningful opportunity to explore the possibilities of Seoul’s hanok as future urban architecture by bringing together experiments realized through imagination and actual construction."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.