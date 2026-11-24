Outside a convenience store in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province, customers flock to an unassuming street food stall without even a sign. Some wait up to two hours to get their hands on bungeoppang, a popular Korean fish-shaped pastry filled with sweet red bean paste.

Behind the griddle is Lee Jae-jin, a young man whose resemblance to singer and actor Cha Eun-woo has earned him the nicknames "Gwangmyeong's Cha Eun-woo" and "Bung Eun-woo," a playful combination of bungeoppang and the celebrity's name, on social media.

Monday's episode of SBS' "Master of Living" introduced the story of Lee, who has been making and selling the pastries for two years.

While his good looks initially attracted attention on social media, the quality of his pastries has also helped spread the word. Lee cooks the batter until it turns golden brown and crispy, generously filling each pastry with sweet red bean paste from head to tail.

He learned how to make bungeoppang at a renowned shop near Hyochang Park, widely regarded as one of Seoul's three best bungeoppang vendors.

The program also revealed an unexpected detail about Lee's background: He is studying theater and film at a prestigious university.

His father, a lawyer, initially discouraged him from running a street food stall, hoping his son would pursue a more stable career. His mother was also concerned about his decision.

Lee, however, was drawn to the sense of accomplishment that comes from working with his hands. Two years later, he remains behind the griddle.

His online popularity has also opened doors to the entertainment industry. Last month, his Threads account garnered more than 2 million views within just two days of its launch.

Lee even received an offer to appear on an audition program for trot, a traditional genre of Korean popular music. However, he appeared more interested in making pastries than pursuing a singing career.

"It was just an offer. I've got bungeoppang to make. When would I have time to sing?" Lee said at the time.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.