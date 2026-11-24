Handsome street food vendor who resembles Cha Eun-woo reveals surprising backstory
Summary
Lee Jae-jin has been selling bungeoppang outside a convenience store in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province, for two years, drawing customers and social media attention for his resemblance to Cha Eun-woo. He learned the craft at a well-known shop near Hyochang Park and fills the pastries with red bean paste. Lee is studying theater and film, but has continued making pastries despite his parents’ concerns about the work. His online popularity brought an offer to appear on a trot audition program, though he said he was focused on making bungeoppang.
Key Facts
- Some customers wait as long as two hours at Lee’s stall.
- Lee cooks the batter until golden brown and crispy, filling each pastry from head to tail with sweet red bean paste.
- His Threads account received more than 2 million views within two days of its launch last month.
- Lee’s father, a lawyer, hoped he would pursue a more stable career, and his mother was also concerned about his decision to run a stall.
- Lee learned to make bungeoppang at a shop near Hyochang Park that the article describes as one of Seoul’s three best vendors.
Outside a convenience store in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province, customers flock to an unassuming street food stall without even a sign. Some wait up to two hours to get their hands on bungeoppang, a popular Korean fish-shaped pastry filled with sweet red bean paste.
Behind the griddle is Lee Jae-jin, a young man whose resemblance to singer and actor Cha Eun-woo has earned him the nicknames "Gwangmyeong's Cha Eun-woo" and "Bung Eun-woo," a playful combination of bungeoppang and the celebrity's name, on social media.
Monday's episode of SBS' "Master of Living" introduced the story of Lee, who has been making and selling the pastries for two years.
While his good looks initially attracted attention on social media, the quality of his pastries has also helped spread the word. Lee cooks the batter until it turns golden brown and crispy, generously filling each pastry with sweet red bean paste from head to tail.
He learned how to make bungeoppang at a renowned shop near Hyochang Park, widely regarded as one of Seoul's three best bungeoppang vendors.
The program also revealed an unexpected detail about Lee's background: He is studying theater and film at a prestigious university.
His father, a lawyer, initially discouraged him from running a street food stall, hoping his son would pursue a more stable career. His mother was also concerned about his decision.
Lee, however, was drawn to the sense of accomplishment that comes from working with his hands. Two years later, he remains behind the griddle.
His online popularity has also opened doors to the entertainment industry. Last month, his Threads account garnered more than 2 million views within just two days of its launch.
Lee even received an offer to appear on an audition program for trot, a traditional genre of Korean popular music. However, he appeared more interested in making pastries than pursuing a singing career.
"It was just an offer. I've got bungeoppang to make. When would I have time to sing?" Lee said at the time.
This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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