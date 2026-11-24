About 1,000 graduating design students from across the country will showcase their senior projects to industry leaders and working designers at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in central Seoul next week.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Design Foundation, which runs the plaza, will hold the 2026 DDP Next Design exhibition from Dec. 1-5. The show brings together 1,000 graduation works from 64 departments at 50 universities, a larger lineup than last year's.

The foundation said the event pairs graduation exhibitions with presentations to companies and career mentoring. It is part of the city's strategy to nurture young designers.

On Dec. 3, 10 students chosen through a screening will present their work and vision to design company leaders at a "design busking" session. Under the theme "Whose tomorrow does my design change?" they will explain the problem they found and how they tried to solve it through design. The audience will vote on several awards, including a Next Designer prize, and winners will receive perks.

About 150 design company leaders attending the session will then tour the exhibition. They will look at students' fields of interest, how they approach problems and whether their work could be used in industry.

The foundation will also offer one-on-one mentoring. Twenty-three working designers, chosen to reflect the companies students said they prefer, will advise students on portfolios and career plans.

Visitors can see product, visual, spatial, digital and fashion design work in one place instead of visiting each school's show separately. An opening ceremony and opening events for each department will be held Dec. 2.

"We hope this exhibition will be a starting point for young designers to meet the industry and pursue their dreams," Seoul Design Foundation CEO Cha Kang-heui said.

Admission is free. The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closes at 6 p.m. on the final day. More information is available at www.ddp.or.kr.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.