Felix of K-pop group Stray Kids is putting a modern face on traditional Korean clothing, called "hanbok," joining five local designers in a fashion campaign set to reach audiences in six major cities around the world.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Monday it had unveiled the 2026 Hanbok Wave campaign, featuring the internationally popular singer in a series of photographs showcasing contemporary interpretations of traditional Korean dress.

The project, organized with the Korea Craft and Design Foundation, pairs promising domestic hanbok brands with prominent figures from Korean popular culture to reinterpret traditional clothing for modern audiences and promote it internationally.

Their designs draw on traditional Korean aesthetics while introducing contemporary silhouettes, materials and decorative techniques.

The collection includes layered garments inspired by traditional robes, coats featuring landscapes drawn from Korean ink paintings and designs incorporating mother-of-pearl patterns.

Other pieces reinterpret the eight trigrams used in East Asian divination practices and combine traditional military-style robes with intricate embroidery.

The ministry said the collaboration with Felix offers an opportunity to present hanbok's distinctive beauty and cultural significance to a global audience while demonstrating its potential as contemporary fashion.

Starting in the first week of December, campaign images will appear on major digital billboards in Seoul, including a panoramic display at Seoul Station, and in New York, Paris, Milan, Tokyo, Jakarta and Rio de Janeiro.

Jakarta and Rio de Janeiro are new additions to this year's campaign.

Photographs and videos will also be released through the ministry's and foundation's official social media channels, while Marie Claire Korea will publish a feature on Felix and the five designers.

Myung Soo-hyun, the ministry's director general for cultural policy, said, "Hanbok Wave is a project in which Korean cultural artists and domestic hanbok designers collaborate to share the beauty of our traditional culture with the world."

"The ministry will continue to support hanbok as contemporary cultural content that connects with people around the world and help Korean hanbok brands expand into international markets," Myung said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.