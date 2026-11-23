The Hankook Ilbo, the sister company of The Korea Times, said Monday that it has named Son Yong-seok, chief of its advertising business headquarters, as the paper’s new CEO and publisher. Son will begin his term on Dec. 1.

Son is the first photojournalist to head a major Korean news outlet.

A graduate of the Department of Korean Language and Literature at Chung-Ang University, Son joined the Hankook Ilbo in 1990.

He later served as chief of the photo desk and head of the AD strategy headquarters. He also served as president of the Korea Press Photographers Association and currently chairs the Advertising Council of the Korea Newspaper Association.

In a related reshuffle, Lee Tae-gyu, chief of the news content headquarters, will concurrently serve as editor. Park Il-keun, chief editorial writer, will lead the advertising business headquarters.

Lee Sung-chul, who has served as CEO since December 2022, has been appointed an adviser.