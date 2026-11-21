In a sprawling metropolis better known globally for neon-lit shopping districts, K-pop studios and royal palaces, some of Seoul’s hottest tourist attractions this fall required sturdy boots and a willingness to work up a sweat.

More than 13,000 hikers passed through Seoul’s mountain tourism centers during the three weeks of 2026 Seoul Hiking Week, which wrapped up Sunday, underscoring how Korea’s capital is successfully turning its rugged granite peaks into an urban playground.

According to the Seoul Tourism Organization, which hosted the third edition of the autumn festival starting on Oct. 26, roughly 4,800 of the visitors to its three Seoul Hiking Tourism Centers were foreign nationals — a 48 percent jump from the same period in 2025.

Seoul is built directly into a basin ringed by dozens of steep, forested peaks and ancient fortress walls. Trailheads sit steps from subway stations, allowing residents and tourists alike to step off a commuter train and start ascending mountain trails within minutes.

While hiking has long been a weekend ritual for Koreans, municipal officials have increasingly pitched these subway-accessible trails — anchored by Mount Bukhan, Mount Bugak and Mount Gwanak — as a signature wellness and adventure courses for overseas visitors.

This year’s festival paired autumn foliage viewing with 12 themed programs spanning night hikes, wellness activities and extreme ridge treks. The most popular event was a costumed night walk up Mount Nam in central Seoul. Participants dressed in fun outfits hiked a loop starting from Namsangol Hanok Village, stopping at interactive information booths that rewarded hikers who presented receipts from neighborhood businesses with prizes.

For travelers seeking more challenging hikes, guided climbs up Mount Bukhan’s Baegundae Peak and Mount Gwanak’s Jaunam Ridge saw strong demand, with professional guides helping newcomers navigate the terrain safely. Other sessions blended outdoor exercise with mindfulness, including forest meditation along Ansan’s wooded trails and landscape sketching classes on Mount Bukhan.

Visitors at the three trailhead centers, which offer rental gear and multilingual trail advice, also joined eco-conscious and social-media-driven activities, collecting 53 kilograms of trail litter through "plogging" cleanups and photographing autumn leaves.

The momentum has spilled over into a monthlong digital challenge running through Nov. 30 via Wrist Doctor 9988, Seoul’s municipal public health app. Within 12 days of launch, more than 1,800 people had used the app to verify GPS check-ins at Mount Nam, Mount Inwang and Mount Bugak in exchange for commemorative hiking gloves at the Samcheong-dong Hiking Tourism Center.

"This year’s Seoul Hiking Week showed that Seoul’s mountains are more than just hiking spots — they are compelling spaces for night tourism and wellness," said Kim Byung-min, chief executive of the Seoul Tourism Organization, adding that the agency plans to expand nature-based wellness offerings for travelers eager to experience city life and the outdoors side by side.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.