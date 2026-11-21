Actor Kim Min helped contain a rapidly spreading wildfire in Gangwon Province, risking his own safety as flames scorched his jacket during an emergency firefighting effort.

According to JTBC on Friday, Kim spotted a fire in Goseong, Gangwon Province, on Thursday while returning to his accommodation after filming the upcoming Netflix series "The Twilight Between Us."

Kim initially planned to report the fire and continue to his accommodation. But when he saw how quickly the flames were spreading, he stopped his vehicle and rushed to the scene to help extinguish them.

The fire reportedly grew from about 16 square meters to roughly 165 square meters in just five minutes. With strong winds blowing from a nearby resort toward the mountains, there were concerns that the blaze could develop into a major wildfire.

Kim joined a resort employee in tackling the flames with fire extinguishers available at the building, helping prevent the fire from spreading further.

Despite thick smoke that severely limited visibility, the actor continued fighting the flames while covering his mouth and nose with a wet towel.

Part of his jacket caught fire during the effort, but he reportedly escaped without serious injuries.

Kim is known for his roles as John in the Disney+ crime drama "Big Bet" and Pasin in the action thriller "A Shop for Killers."

The actor recently drew attention for a very different reason after appearing on MBC's reality show "Home Alone," also known as "I Live Alone," last month.

During the episode, Kim offered viewers a glimpse into his unconventional lifestyle in a roughly 90-year-old house in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province.

Having spent about eight years living overseas in countries including the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia, Kim showed off his self-sufficient daily routine, which included using a generator for electricity, repairing damaged flooring with cement, doing carpentry and practicing martial arts.

His latest actions in Goseong have now brought attention to the actor beyond his on-screen roles and unconventional lifestyle, as he stepped into a real-life emergency to help prevent a potentially devastating wildfire.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.