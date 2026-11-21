Lee Seung-heon, also known as Heon Lee in the U.S., has chosen a path that many other Koreans would consider too risky to take. He dropped out of college to work full time at Philyron, a San Francisco-based maritime technology startup he founded in June this year.

“Korean students and their parents feel pressure when it comes to choosing a career over a college education. But in Silicon Valley, I’ve met plenty of young Americans who dropped out of prestigious universities to start their own businesses,” he told The Korea Times. “There is certainly a cultural difference between the two countries when it comes to college education.I decided that starting my own business was a better use of my time than spending another two years in college, as a traditional college education wouldn't necessarily equip me with the practical skills needed to start or grow a business. ”

Lee, 24, initially studied political science at Boston University. After completing his freshman year, he transferred to the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor before returning to Korea to fulfill his mandatory military service. Initially, he planned to return to school to study computer science and political science, but he changed his mind.

Lee saw enormous opportunities in two simultaneous booms: the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and the thriving U.S. shipbuilding industry. He decided to seize the opportunities created by these emerging trends.

In the U.S., particularly in the information technology industry, dropping out of college is not considered taboo. This may be partly because several tech billionaires left university to build their businesses. Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University and co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen. Steve Jobs dropped out of Reed College and co-founded Apple. Mark Zuckerberg, Michael Dell and Dustin Moskovitz are among other prominent college dropouts.

Unlike in Korea, Lee said, real world experience, particularly experience working at startups, is highly valued in Silicon Valley. He believes this culture has made Silicon Valley a hotbed for innovation and encouraged more young Americans to pursue their own entrepreneurial ventures.

Philyron develops AI-driven thermal and acoustic sensors that can be installed on ship hulls to provide operators with critical information about the condition and lifecycle of onboard devices and equipment, including when they need to be repaired or replaced. The technology makes vessel maintenance more predictable and helps operators manage their fleets more efficiently.

After San Francisco Bay Ferry became Philyron’s first customer, commercial fleet around the U.S. also started piloting the startup’s sensors. Additionally, a contract with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is the company’s first step toward defense.

“Like other Korean parents, my parents initially didn't approve of my decision to leave college. But they have changed their minds after seeing the progress my business has made. Now they encourage me to keep doing whatever I want,” he said.

In July, Philyron secured $500,000 in investment from Andreessen Horowitz speedrun, also known as a16z, one of the most powerful and prestigious Silicon Valley venture capital firms. Since then, Lee’s maritime startup has continued to expand its partnerships, primarily including U.S. government agency.

“At Philyron, we are a small team of four, including myself. We aim to serve various commercial and government agencies by transforming the way they carry out ship maintenance,” he said.

Lee wears two hats at Philyron, keeping him busy. Like the company's other engineers, he works on software development. At the same time, he actively reaches out to potential clients to market the company's products.

He said his network of industry insiders had played an important role in helping him secure contracts with U.S. government agencies. Among those who have supported him is Kevin Humphreys, former president of marine & offshore at Lloyd’s Register and a vice president at Saronic Technologies.

“Mr. Humphreys saw opportunities in our startup and invested in it. Currently, we provide our sensors mainly to maritime businesses, but we plan to expand in ground vehicles and aerospace industry. Mr. Humphreys recognized this potential,” he said.

As a founder, Lee said his ambition was relatively modest: to keep growing the business and build a sustainable company.

“All of our staff members are smart and talented,” he said. “I’d like to have them join us full time. To make that happen, I need to prove that this company is financially viable enough to convince them to put their college education on hold and work here full time.”