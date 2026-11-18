A six-legged cartoon cat-insect hybrid from Taiwan is taking on Seoul's biggest tourist attractions, as the city turns to an overseas character franchise to reach new audiences and draw more visitors from one of its key travel markets.

The Seoul Tourism Organization said Tuesday it has partnered with CAPOO, a popular Taiwanese character, for Visit Seoul's first collaboration with an overseas character intellectual property brand.

Running from Nov. 23–27, the campaign features three short videos following CAPOO on visits to some of Seoul's best-known attractions, combining Korean traditions, food and unusual travel experiences.

In the first video, scheduled for Nov. 19, CAPOO wears traditional Korean hanbok while exploring Gyeongbok Palace and its architecture.

A second installment, set for Nov. 23, follows the character through Gwangjang Market, where it samples Korean dishes and experiences the atmosphere of one of Seoul's traditional markets.

The final video, scheduled for Nov. 25, features CAPOO aboard Seoul Dal, a tethered helium balloon attraction offering panoramic views of the Han River and downtown Seoul.

Created in 2014 within a Taiwanese gaming community, CAPOO has built a following with its unusual appearance, six legs and playful antics.

The character has maintained its popularity for more than a decade and has more than 7 million followers worldwide across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, according to the tourism organization.

The partnership aims to use that established fan base to introduce Seoul to potential travelers beyond Visit Seoul's existing audience.

Campaign content will appear on Visit Seoul's traditional Chinese-language Instagram and Facebook accounts, as well as its global Instagram and YouTube channels and CAPOO's official Instagram account.

“Through a character familiar to Taiwanese audiences, this campaign is a new attempt to introduce Seoul tourism in a more natural and accessible way,” Seoul Tourism Organization CEO Kim Byung-min said.

Kim said the organization hopes to turn online interest into actual trips to Seoul while strengthening the city's competitiveness as a global tourism destination.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.