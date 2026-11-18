Seoul's appetite for outdoor dining proved strong as its annual barbecue festival drew 20,800 visitors over two days, with more than nine in 10 attendees saying they were satisfied with the event.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that the 2026 Seoul Barbecue Festival, held Oct. 24-25 at Nanji Camping Ground, recorded an overall satisfaction rating of 92.7 percent, up 6.2 percentage points from last year.

The same proportion of respondents said they intended to return next year, while 91.6 percent said they would recommend the festival to others.

The festival featured special menus from prominent chefs, outdoor dining experiences and food stalls showcasing Korean barbecue and regional specialties.

Its self-service barbecue zone proved particularly popular, allowing visitors to purchase Korean pork and beef from participating suppliers, including the Korea Pork Producers Association and Yangju Livestock Cooperative, and grill the meat themselves without bringing equipment.

All tickets sold out across two rounds of advance reservations and on-site sales, organizers said.

A total of 685 table packages were sold, attracting 2,397 participants to the barbecue experience.

The event also generated commercial gains for participating businesses, with food vendors recording combined sales of 159.75 million won ($110,000).

The regional farmers' market, known as Seoro Market, recorded sales more than five times higher than last year, with farms from 10 regions, including Gyeonggi, Gangwon and North Gyeongsang provinces, taking part.

A separate partnership with Mangwon Market encouraged visitors to shop at nearby businesses, with 94 people receiving festival discounts after presenting receipts showing purchases at the market.

"This festival was a meaningful occasion for citizens and tourists to taste and enjoy K-barbecue firsthand and experience the appeal of Seoul's food culture," said Cho Seong-ho, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Tourism and Sports Bureau.

"We will discover diverse culinary tourism content to connect growing global interest in K-food with visits to Seoul and strengthen the city's tourism competitiveness," he added.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.