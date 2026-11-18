Korea is turning its souvenirs into a festive attraction, bringing 143 companies and institutions together for a three-day fair designed to connect the country's cultural products with visitors and global buyers.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) will host the 2026 Korea Tourism Souvenir Fair from Nov. 20–22 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul.

Now in its fifth year, the event will be its largest yet, with participation up about 60 percent from last year and 145 exhibition booths showcasing products across design, crafts, fashion, beauty, food and lifestyle categories.

This year's theme, “A K-Goods Village Covered in First Snow,” combines traditional Korean colors and patterns with Christmas decorations, with a character called Santa Daegam guiding visitors through the exhibition.

A special exhibition will feature 25 winners of the Korea Tourism Souvenir Contest, while another interactive section, Tourism Herbal Guide, will offer personalized travel recommendations through a traditional medicine-inspired concept.

Visitors can also meet comedian Hwang Je-seong at Hwang Santa From Today, attend a brand lecture by Park Won-jung, a director at Lush Korea, and take part in live shopping events, stamp tours, photo experiences and traditional craft workshops.

Organizers have prepared limited-edition gifts for visitors, including foldable shopping bags inspired by traditional Korean ornaments for advance registrants and lucky keycap key rings for students who present their college entrance exam admission tickets.

Beyond retail sales, the fair will arrange one-on-one consultations between souvenir businesses and distribution professionals, covering design, packaging, branding and sales channels.

The ministry and KTO also plan to help promising businesses enter domestic and overseas retail markets, launch pop-up stores and pursue international crowdfunding opportunities.

“Tourism souvenirs and K-goods are hidden driving forces behind the era of 20 million foreign tourists,” Vice Culture Minister Kim Dae-hyun said, adding that the government would continue supporting businesses from product development through distribution, sales and promotion.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.