Seoul is giving Mount Nam, the forested peak in the heart of the capital, a new after-dark glow with firefly-inspired lights, illuminated bamboo groves and seasonal palettes drawn from traditional Korean attire.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that it had completed a nighttime garden project at Namsan Korean Forest Garden, opening the redesigned areas to visitors the same day.

The 1,750-square-meter project covers two distinctive sections, Jidangwon and Jukrimwon, and includes a newly created resting area connecting the pine forest with the pond garden.

Lighting operates from about 15 minutes after sunset until 11 p.m., with hours subject to seasonal and weather conditions.

Jukrimwon, designed with inspiration from Damyang's Juknokwon bamboo forest, features lighting that highlights its tall bamboo, stone walls and wooden walkways, creating the impression of fireflies drifting through the trees.

At Jidangwon, a traditional garden featuring a natural-style pond, pavilion and stone landscaping, lights inspired by the restrained colors of hanbok, or traditional Korean clothing, change with the seasons.

A new resting area, called Maru Shelter, has also been built between the pine forest and Jidangwon, with more than 16 varieties of native plants arranged beneath the trees.

The city said the lighting is intended to improve visibility and make evening walks more comfortable while giving residents and international visitors another reason to explore Namsan after sunset.

Officials also expect the garden to draw more visitors to nearby Gyeongnidan-gil and Itaewon, helping support businesses in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Kim Young-hwan, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Garden City Bureau, said the garden offers contrasting experiences by day and night.

"Namsan Korean Forest Garden is one of Seoul's signature gardens, offering the atmosphere of a green forest where pine trees, bamboo and ponds come together during the day, and a special nighttime landscape where the gentle glow of fireflies blends with the understated colors of hanbok," Kim said.

"We will continue to develop the garden so that urban parks become nighttime healing destinations where residents can unwind after a tiring day and a source of fresh vitality for nearby commercial districts, helping energize the nighttime economy," he said.

The garden is located in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, and can be reached on foot in about 15 minutes from Hangangjin Station.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.