The southeastern port city of Busan is making it easier for international visitors to navigate its dining scene, selecting 47 restaurants for a city-backed service that lets diners browse menus in seven languages without downloading an app or creating an account.

The Busan Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that it will install certification plaques at the selected restaurants by Friday, highlighting businesses that have made effective use of its artificial intelligence-powered Busan Ollang multilingual menu platform.

The plaques, featuring QR codes and guidance in eight languages, allow customers to view menus in English, simplified and traditional Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Russian and Arabic.

The city installed its first plaques Thursday at Jeongjitgan Busan Station in Dong District and Darudong in Haeundae District.

Jeongjitgan recorded 10,766 QR menu accesses from January through early July, the highest figure among selected businesses, while Darudong has introduced printed menus in multiple languages with allergy information.

The 47 businesses were selected after the city surveyed 1,155 restaurants in March and April, assessing QR-code accessibility, convenience for international customers, menu accuracy and proximity to tourist attractions, hotels and transportation hubs.

Haeundae District accounted for 15 of the selected restaurants, followed by Suyeong District with nine, Jung District with seven and Dong District with four.

Busan will distribute 3,000 English-language brochures at Gimhae International Airport, Busan Station, the North Port passenger terminal, hotels and other locations frequented by international visitors.

Advertising will also run at KTX Busan Station and subway stations through Dec. 14.

Busan Ollang, which launched in June 2025, had 2,875 participating restaurants as of October, with cumulative QR menu accesses reaching 645,505.

Monthly usage climbed from 25,817 in January to 92,748 in October, an increase of about 3.6 times, according to the city.

Cho Gyu-yul, director general of the city's Citizens' Health Bureau, said the plaques would help international diners identify restaurants offering menus in their languages.

"The certification plaque is a sign telling visitors, 'You can find menus in your own language here,'" Cho said.

"We will expand successful examples of the platform, starting with these outstanding restaurants, and work to make Busan a global gastronomic city where everyone from overseas can comfortably enjoy the city's food."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.