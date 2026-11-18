Seoul will become an expansive gallery for artificial intelligence (AI) and digital art this month, as an international festival invites visitors to confront how rapidly advancing technology is reshaping everyday life.

The Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture will present Unfold X 2026 from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9 at Culture Station Seoul 284 at Seoul Station, bringing together 28 teams from eight countries for an exhibition featuring 29 works, including 24 installations and five performances.

Admission is free, and the venue is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Titled "Reality Check," this year's festival explores AI through deepfakes, robotics and data processing, presenting complex technologies in formats accessible to general audiences.

Canadian digital arts pioneer Alain Thibault, founder of the ELEKTRA digital arts festival, serves as artistic director.

Among the highlights is "DUCK," a 16-minute film by Scottish artist Rachel Maclean that uses AI-generated video and audio to bring Sean Connery and Marilyn Monroe to a fictional spy story, raising questions about authenticity in an age of synthetic media.

The duo Varvara & Mar will present "Searching for a Needle in a Haystack," an installation in which a robotic arm searches through actual hay and rings a bell when it finds a needle.

Japanese artist Ryoichi Kurokawa will unveil "e-x/nd-o" for the first time worldwide, while Korean artist Lee Jin will present "Mora," a work visualizing disappearing air.

The festival will also extend beyond the exhibition hall through Unfold X Screen, which will showcase digital artworks on large outdoor displays near Seoul Station from Sunday to Dec. 9.

Nighttime programming will add another dimension, with performances scheduled for Nov. 27 and 28 and Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m., including Albert Barqué-Duran's "Synapticon," which translates brainwave data into images and sound, and Japanese group Open Reel Ensemble's "Magnetize," featuring vintage reel-to-reel tape recorders.

The festival will also launch the Seoul Unfold X Awards 2027, an international art and technology prize that organizers describe as the first of its kind in Asia, with online public voting contributing to the selection of winners.

Song Hyeong-jong, chief executive of the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture, said, "Unfold X 2026 is a key platform for Seoul to establish itself as a global art and technology hub leading the world in convergence arts beyond Asia."

He added, "We hope every citizen will enjoy world-class technology-based art in the heart of Seoul."

The exhibition will remain open throughout its 14-day run, with no scheduled closing days.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times