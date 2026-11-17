During the 1950-53 Korean War, as North Korean forces swept down the peninsula and Seoul fell twice, this southeastern port city became Korea’s wartime capital — a crowded, improvised refuge filled with displaced families, foreign troops and mountains of military supplies.

Now, a new exhibition offers a rare glimpse of that turbulent era not through official state archives, but through the personal cameras of foreign soldiers who served there.

Opening Nov. 24 at the Busan Citizens Park History Hall, “Records of War Veterans, 1950s Busan Captured on Camera” brings together photographs taken by unnamed soldiers who documented the city’s wartime transformation and everyday resilience. The free exhibition, organized by the Provisional Capital Memorial Hall under the Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum, runs through May 30, 2027.

The show illuminates a defining chapter in modern Korean history.

As the Korean government retreated south during the conflict, Busan became both its provisional seat of power and the primary logistical lifeline for United Nations forces. Its population swelled dramatically as hundreds of thousands of refugees crowded onto steep hillsides and into makeshift settlements.

Divided into three sections, the exhibition traces both the strategic machinery of war and the human rhythms that persisted around it. The first section examines Busan as a bustling wartime hub, featuring U.S. military supply depots, strategic installations and the crowded corridors of Busan Port and Busan Station, where troops, cargo and refugees converged. Among the featured archival images are scenes of the devastating Busan Station fire, Pier 1 of Busan Port and panoramic views stretching toward Yeongdo Island.

The second section shifts to daily street life in the 1950s, capturing scenes that felt ordinary to local residents yet striking to young foreign soldiers far from home. Photographs depict hillside neighborhoods such as Ami-dong’s cemetery district and local women working at the U.N. Memorial Cemetery, underscoring how civilians carried on amid scarcity and upheaval.

The final section focuses on Camp Hialeah, the U.S. Army installation that served as a vital rear-area command and supply base during the conflict. Drawing from both the memorial hall’s holdings and the private collection of archivist Shin Jeong-ik, the images reveal life inside the compound and the daily interactions between American service members and Busan residents.

The venue itself carries deep historical resonance.

Established after Korea’s 1945 liberation from Japanese colonial rule, Camp Hialeah occupied central Busan for decades before being returned to the city in 2010 following a sustained civic campaign, reopening four years later as Busan Citizens Park.

“By viewing 1950s Busan through the eyes of outsiders, we hope visitors reflect on the historical value of our wartime capital and share the memories preserved in these records,” said Ryu Seung-hoon, director of the Provisional Capital Memorial Hall.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.