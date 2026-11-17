Seoul is stepping up efforts to turn its growing international student population into a global workforce, bringing 117 companies and institutions together Wednesday for a career fair aimed at helping foreign residents find jobs and build lives in Korea.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said the 2026 Seoul Foreign Job Fair will be held at SETEC in Gangnam District, with more than 2,500 foreign job seekers registered in advance, underscoring strong interest from international talent and local employers.

Organized under the theme “Global Talent, Greater Seoul,” the second annual event is expected to attract more than 3,000 international students and foreign nationals seeking employment in Korea.

Participating companies include Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance, Samsung Life Insurance, Shinhan Bank, KakaoBank, Lotte World, Park Hyatt Seoul, Coupang Fulfillment Services, the JoongAng Daily and The Korea Times.

Available positions span international business, finance, overseas sales, TikTok Shop marketing, medical tourism coordination, software development, customer service and hotel operations.

Sixty-one participating companies are also prepared to support foreign students holding D-2 visas and job seekers with D-10 visas as they navigate changes to their residency status required for employment.

The fair also brings together organizations including the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency, the Korea Venture Business Association and the National Institute for International Education to explain employment and business support programs.

Beyond recruitment, organizers are offering consultations on visas, housing, legal matters, finance and pensions through a one-stop settlement support center involving the Seoul Immigration Office and other specialist organizations.

Job seekers can also receive help with resumes, cover letters, interview preparation and AI-powered job recommendations, while companies can arrange interviews through an advance reservation system.

Seoul plans to continue connecting employers and candidates for three months after the event, tracking follow-up interviews and recruitment progress.

“Now is the time to help global talent who studied here work and grow at Seoul-based companies," said Kim Myeong-ju, Seoul's global city policy officer.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.