Seoul’s night sky became an international attraction this year, as its Han River drone light shows drew more than 240,000 visitors and turned viral footage of Marvel characters into a global showcase for the city.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday that eight performances held between April and October at Yeouido, Ttukseom and Jamsil Hangang parks attracted a combined 240,782 people, averaging 30,098 visitors per show.

The attendance represented a 7.2 percent increase from 2025 and was 2.7 times the figure recorded during the event’s inaugural year in 2023.

Foreign visitors accounted for 62,555 attendees, or 26 percent of the total. At the April 10 performance featuring BT21 characters at Yeouido Hangang Park, international visitors made up nearly half the audience, at 49.6 percent.

The shows also generated spending for nearby businesses. Card purchases around the venues totaled approximately 3.06 billion won ($2.1 million), up 21.6 percent from ordinary days, while spending by foreign cardholders increased 74.1 percent.

At Ttukseom, where six performances took place, foreign card spending surged 448.7 percent.

One of the year's biggest attractions came Oct. 31, when 2,000 drones recreated Marvel characters and scenes above Ttukseom Hangang Park.

The official video of the Marvel Special performance had accumulated more than 9.08 million views on Seoul's YouTube channel as of Saturday, with 81 percent of views coming from overseas audiences across 211 countries.

International media outlets in 12 countries, including Britain's International Business Times and Mexico's Nuevo Laredo TV, also covered the event.

Seoul plans to increase the number of drones used in regular performances from 1,200 to 1,500 in 2027 while expanding collaborations with global entertainment brands and developing more interactive programming.

“The Han River Drone Light Show has grown into a nighttime tourism attraction loved by domestic and international visitors, bringing together Seoul's nightscape and world-class content," said Cho Seong-ho, head of Seoul's Tourism and Sports Bureau.

“We will continue presenting diverse attractions and experiences so that global interest translates into visits, longer stays and increased spending in Seoul."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.