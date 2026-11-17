A popular garden in central Seoul is trading autumn jazz for Christmas lights, hot snacks and handmade gifts.

Sejong Center for the Performing Arts said Tuesday that Curtain Call Garden will reopen as a winter market from Tuesday through Jan. 3 in its Art Garden courtyard, operating daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The seasonal transformation will bring traditional winter treats, warm drinks, crafts and holiday decorations to the space, which opened in October as part of Seoul's initiative to stimulate nighttime economic activity.

Visitors can buy fish-shaped pastries, caramel-filled fried doughnuts, roasted sweet potatoes and savory fish cake from Happy Carp Bread, while Tea Tree Vin Chaud will serve warm mulled wine and highballs.

A rotating market featuring 10 to 20 businesses each week will offer handmade jewelry, knitwear, scarves, ceramics and sweets, providing shoppers with options for year-end gifts.

A 5-meter-tall Santa Claus installation will serve as the market's main photo attraction, and visitors who spend at least 10,000 won ($7.20) at participating vendors can enter a prize drawing.

Participants can place entry tickets with their names and contact information into the red mailbox in the garden, with 10 winners to receive products worth 50,000 won each from participating vendors.

Organizers have also added outdoor tents and heaters in response to visitor feedback, aiming to make the courtyard more comfortable during cold evenings.

The winter opening follows a strong autumn debut, which ran from Oct. 15 to Nov. 8 and recorded 11,050 visitors over 18 operating days, excluding rainy days and scheduled closures.

Free jazz performances proved particularly effective in attracting crowds, with performance days averaging 661 visitors, compared with about 320 on days without concerts.

Participating food and beverage vendors also recorded average daily sales 2.2 times higher on concert days than on nonperformance days.

The autumn program featured 15 free live jazz performances curated by Club Janus, a longtime institution in Korean jazz.

In a survey conducted from Nov. 4 to 8 among 105 people, visitors gave the garden an overall satisfaction score of 9.83 out of 10, with 96.2 percent rating their experience between nine and 10.

Sejong Center President Ahn Ho-sang said the project was intended to extend cultural experiences beyond traditional performance venues.

“The value of culture and the arts grows even greater when the emotion experienced on stage extends into time when people stay in the city and interact with one another,” Ahn said.

“Although Curtain Call Garden changes its appearance with each season, its purpose remains the same: connecting people and the city through art,” he said.

Admission to the winter market is free and visitors do not need reservations.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.