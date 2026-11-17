Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon, who rose to global fame through Netflix's "Squid Game," has been named among 45 actresses suggested by U.S. fashion magazine Vogue as potential Bond girls for the next James Bond film, raising the possibility that she could become the first Korean actress to take on the role.

The speculation comes as Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson has been named the next James Bond, drawing attention to who might star opposite him in the upcoming installment of the long-running spy franchise.

On Sunday, Vogue published a list of 45 actresses it considered suitable for the next Bond film, placing Jung fifth on the list.

The magazine highlighted Jung's breakout performance in "Squid Game" and her appearance in director Na Hong-jin's film "Hope." It suggested that Jung could be a strong choice for a Bond girl if the next 007 film expands its setting to Asia.

However, the list represents Vogue's own predictions and does not indicate that Amazon MGM Studios, which oversees the franchise, is officially considering Jung for the role.

Jung gained international recognition in 2021 for playing Kang Sae-byeok, a North Korean defector, in the first season of Netflix's global hit "Squid Game." The series' worldwide success brought her recognition at international awards ceremonies and helped launch her Hollywood career.

She subsequently appeared in acclaimed director Alfonso Cuarón's Apple TV+ series "Disclaimer" and made her feature film debut this year in Na's "Hope."

The film follows mysterious events that unfold after a tiger is reportedly spotted in a village near the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas. It attracted international attention after being invited to compete at the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

Jung was named alongside prominent Hollywood actresses including Margaret Qualley, Zendaya and Florence Pugh, placing her among a diverse group of potential candidates suggested by the magazine.

Although Asian actresses have previously appeared as Bond girls, no Korean actress has held the role. Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh starred opposite Pierce Brosnan in the 1997 film "Tomorrow Never Dies."

If Jung were cast in the next installment, she would become the first Korean actress to play a Bond girl in the franchise's history.

Meanwhile, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Monday (local time) that Pattinson would play James Bond in the franchise's 26th film.

Best known for his roles in the "Twilight" franchise and "The Batman," Pattinson would become the seventh actor to portray Bond in the official theatrical film series.

The upcoming installment will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for the "Dune" films, with a screenplay by Steven Knight, creator of "Peaky Blinders."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.