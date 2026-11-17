Busan sees surge in repeat visitors from Taiwan
Summary
Busan tourism officials said Monday that a campaign at the 2026 Taiwan International Travel Fair in Taipei attracted more than 8,000 visitors, and a survey found that 55.3 percent of respondents had visited Busan before. Beaches, local food and attractions were the leading draws, while 90.1 percent said they intended to visit or return within the next year. Many respondents favored trips of three to four days focused on Busan or combined with nearby destinations.
Key Facts
- The survey covered 4,987 people at the campaign booth, and 23 percent said they had returned to Busan at least twice.
- Haeundae and Gwangalli beaches were cited by 64.2 percent of respondents, while local food was cited by 43.5 percent and attractions such as Haeundae Blueline Park and Busan X the Sky by 42.8 percent.
- A total of 51.3 percent favored three- to four-day trips focused exclusively on Busan, while 47.8 percent were interested in combining the city with Gyeongju, Ulsan or Geoje.
- Social media platforms including Instagram and Threads were used by 67.2 percent of respondents to find travel information.
- Busan Tourism Organization President Lee Jeong-sil said the organization would develop tourism content with local industry partners and strengthen tailored promotions for Taiwanese visitors.
More than half of Taiwanese tourists visiting Busan are repeat travelers, underscoring the Korean port city’s growing appeal beyond first-time sightseers, according to a survey by municipal tourism officials.
The Busan Metropolitan Government and Busan Tourism Organization said Monday that their promotional campaign at the 2026 Taiwan International Travel Fair, held Nov. 6-9 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, attracted more than 8,000 visitors.
Of the 4,987 people surveyed at the booth, 55.3 percent said they had previously visited Busan, while 23 percent had returned at least twice.
Interest in future travel was even stronger, with 90.1 percent saying they intended to visit or return to Busan within the next year.
The survey identified the city's beaches, local cuisine and distinctive attractions as its biggest draws.
Haeundae and Gwangalli beaches topped the list, cited by 64.2 percent of respondents, followed by local food such as pork soup, wheat noodles and fresh seafood at 43.5 percent.
Another 42.8 percent highlighted attractions including Haeundae Blueline Park and Busan X the Sky.
Travel patterns also suggested growing interest in longer stays, with 51.3 percent favoring three- to four-day trips focused exclusively on Busan, while 47.8 percent expressed interest in combining the city with nearby destinations such as Gyeongju, Ulsan and Geoje.
At the exhibition, organizers promoted local attractions through interactive events featuring Boogi, Busan's official character, alongside Visit Busan Pass giveaways and activities organized with Lotte World Adventure Busan and Korean school-uniform experience provider Gamsung Gyobok.
The survey also found that 67.2 percent of respondents used social media platforms, including Instagram and Threads, to find travel information.
“This survey has once again confirmed Taiwanese tourists' strong affection for Busan and their enthusiasm for returning," said Busan Tourism Organization President Lee Jeong-sil.
“We will continue to develop new tourism content with local industry partners and strengthen tailored promotions so that Taiwanese visitors keep choosing Busan."
This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.
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