More than half of Taiwanese tourists visiting Busan are repeat travelers, underscoring the Korean port city’s growing appeal beyond first-time sightseers, according to a survey by municipal tourism officials.

The Busan Metropolitan Government and Busan Tourism Organization said Monday that their promotional campaign at the 2026 Taiwan International Travel Fair, held Nov. 6-9 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, attracted more than 8,000 visitors.

Of the 4,987 people surveyed at the booth, 55.3 percent said they had previously visited Busan, while 23 percent had returned at least twice.

Interest in future travel was even stronger, with 90.1 percent saying they intended to visit or return to Busan within the next year.

The survey identified the city's beaches, local cuisine and distinctive attractions as its biggest draws.

Haeundae and Gwangalli beaches topped the list, cited by 64.2 percent of respondents, followed by local food such as pork soup, wheat noodles and fresh seafood at 43.5 percent.

Another 42.8 percent highlighted attractions including Haeundae Blueline Park and Busan X the Sky.

Travel patterns also suggested growing interest in longer stays, with 51.3 percent favoring three- to four-day trips focused exclusively on Busan, while 47.8 percent expressed interest in combining the city with nearby destinations such as Gyeongju, Ulsan and Geoje.

At the exhibition, organizers promoted local attractions through interactive events featuring Boogi, Busan's official character, alongside Visit Busan Pass giveaways and activities organized with Lotte World Adventure Busan and Korean school-uniform experience provider Gamsung Gyobok.

The survey also found that 67.2 percent of respondents used social media platforms, including Instagram and Threads, to find travel information.

“This survey has once again confirmed Taiwanese tourists' strong affection for Busan and their enthusiasm for returning," said Busan Tourism Organization President Lee Jeong-sil.

“We will continue to develop new tourism content with local industry partners and strengthen tailored promotions so that Taiwanese visitors keep choosing Busan."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.