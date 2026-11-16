Starfield Library, the famous library inside Coex Mall in southern Seoul, kicked off a Korean-themed holiday campaign. Its centerpiece is a character inspired by a dokkaebi, a mythical Korean goblin, who transforms into Santa Claus.

Mall operator Shinsegae Property said its “Read the Library” campaign runs through Jan. 31, 2027, under the theme “Dokkaebi Santa and Christmas.” A dokkaebi is a mischievous goblin from Korean folklore.

At the center of the campaign is “Five More Minutes of Christmas,” a short fantasy story written for it by Lee Miye, author of the bestselling novel “The Dallergut Dream Department Store.”

In the story, a goblin hears a child wish that Christmas could last five more minutes. The goblin becomes Santa, turns mountain peaks into Christmas trees and takes the child on an adventure in a gift palanquin pulled by a white tiger.

The story is an e-book that can be read only at the library during the campaign. It is available in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese. Visitors open it with a QR code or link, then scan a reader installed at the venue.

Scenes from the story have been built throughout the library. A giant tree at the center is modeled on “Irworobongdo,” or “Sun, Moon and Five Peaks,” a Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) painting placed behind the king’s throne.

Visitors who share their thoughts on the story receive an illustrated postcard. Every Wednesday from Nov. 18 to Dec. 30, the library will hold ornament-making classes using Korean folk painting motifs, along with tree-coloring sessions. Limited-edition merchandise, including bookmarks and key rings, will be sold through Dec. 31.

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra and singer-songwriter 10CM will give a Christmas concert on Dec. 12. “Pachinko” author Min Jin Lee will hold a book talk on her new novel “American Hagwon” on Dec. 2.

Kim Heon, a professor at Seoul National University’s Institute of Humanities, will give a lecture on the Greek mythological hero Odysseus on Dec. 18.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.