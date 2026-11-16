Couples looking to avoid the assembly-line rush of commercial wedding halls can now exchange vows under the evening sky at some of Seoul’s most storied landmarks.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government hosted its inaugural Romantic Night Wedding on Saturday evening at Unhyeon Palace, a historic royal residence in central Seoul, marking the launch of a city initiative that opens cultural heritage sites and public museums for after-hours nuptials.

Under soft courtyard lighting, a 35-year-old couple dressed in traditional Korean wedding attire held a ceremony at Norakdang Hall, the very pavilion where King Gojong and Empress Myeongseong celebrated their royal wedding during the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1897).

"We wanted our once-in-a-lifetime wedding to be a meaningful occasion to create lasting memories with our loved ones rather than a routine formality," the bride, surnamed Lim, said. "Having a traditional wedding was always a dream, and doing it at Unhyeon Palace at night made it feel even more special. Standing face-to-face under the night sky in traditional attire is what I will remember most."

The program is part of Seoul Culture Night, an initiative launched in September that extended evening operating hours to five days a week across six major municipal venues. Since the expansion, total evening attendance has more than doubled, prompting officials to broaden how citizens use cultural spaces after dark.

Currently, four venues participate in the twilight wedding program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on select weekends. Alongside Unhyeon Palace, couples can book the outdoor lawn at the Seoul Museum of Craft Art, where traditional tiled roofs meet contemporary architecture, as well as event spaces at the Seoul Baekje Museum and the lobby of the Seoul Museum of History.

The venues are open not only for weddings, but also for vow renewals, engagement ceremonies and wedding photography, offering an intimate alternative for small gatherings and international couples. The city plans to add the front courtyard of the Seoul Museum of Art's main Seosomun branch to the lineup in March 2027, with reservations already open.

"We hope Seoul’s cultural spaces become places where citizens can share special moments with loved ones and cherish them for years to come," said Min Su-hong, head of the city’s Culture Headquarters.

Prospective couples can apply for consultations through the city’s More Beautiful Wedding portal, which also connects participants with corporate-sponsored perks, including appliance discounts from Samsung Electronics and financial counseling from Samsung Life Insurance.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.