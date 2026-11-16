Seoul-themed souvenirs are finding buyers well beyond traditional gift shops, with products reimagining Korean heritage for everyday use helping drive a 41.2 percent surge in sales this year at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), a futuristic architectural landmark and design hub in the capital.

The store, operated by the Seoul Design Foundation, recorded 2.734 billion won ($2.05 million) in revenue and 654,797 visitors from January through October, up 41.2 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively, from the same period last year, the foundation said Monday.

The store featured 2,806 products from 194 design brands, including Seoul-themed stickers, baseball caps, character merchandise and decorative accessories combining local identity with practical design.

One standout was the Seoul My Soul Belt Cap, developed with fashion brand Ongo and inspired by traditional Korean clothing knots.

After an overseas influencer posted photos wearing the cap on X, formerly Twitter, the images drew 2.7 million views, and the initial production run of 200 caps sold out shortly after launch, the foundation said.

The popularity reflects growing interest in products that translate Seoul’s cultural identity into contemporary lifestyle goods, from traditional-inspired fashion to character merchandise.

Among the store’s best-selling items were Seoul sticker collections, postcards featuring the city’s four main gates and four major palaces, traditional good-luck fish magnets and playing cards themed around the Korean Empire.

Foreign visitors also showed strong interest in products that reinterpret Korean traditions as modern keepsakes and gifts, the foundation said.

To reach more customers, the store expanded its physical presence at DDP, increasing its outlets from one to three, while adding online sales channels through Naver Smart Store, KakaoTalk Gift and Ohouse.

It is also holding a Christmas gift promotion from Monday to Dec. 25, featuring Seoul-themed merchandise, about 30 new products developed with Seoul Museum of History and winter desserts, including two varieties of handcrafted stollen from Good Samaritan Recipe.

“Design products incorporating Seoul’s culture and everyday life serve as a bridge that promotes the city’s appeal and connects tourists’ interest to consumption and business growth,” Seoul Design Foundation CEO Cha Kang-hee said.

“We will expand sales opportunities for domestic design companies in line with Seoul’s policies to strengthen its city brand and promote tourism, and work to ensure that visitors to Seoul contribute to the vitality of the local economy,” Cha added.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.